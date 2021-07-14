2022 5-star Michigan football target sets decision date

In the words of actor Samuel L. Jackson in “Jurassic Park,” “Hold onto your butts.”

While all eyes are on top overall 2022 target, Tennessee five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Michigan football has strongly courted another high-end, five-star prospect, Bradenton, Florida, IMG Academy safety Keon Sabb.

The Wolverines already have three defensive backs committed: five-star cornerback Will Johnson, four-star CB Myles Pollard and four-star safety Kody Jones. But if the maize and blue could add Sabb, the program could find itself with an elite defensive backfield for years to come.

A New Jersey native, Sabb is deciding among Michigan, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU. He plans to announce his decision on Saturday, July 17, live on CBS Sports HQ.

5⭐️ Safety @keon_sabb will announce his college commitment LIVE this Saturday on @CBSSportsHQ at 4PM ET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6hKABDW745 — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 14, 2021

According to 247Sports, Sabb is the No. 7 player in the country, regardless of position, and he’s No. 22 in the 247Sports composite.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins compares him to the New England Patriots’ Kyle Dugger as far as his style of play:

A larger safety, at least by high school standards. Already carrying 200 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame. Gifted multi-sport athlete that has thrown down a variety of impressive dunks on the hardwood over the years. Produced as a wide receiver on Friday nights facing top public school competition in New Jersey, but is being recruited by almost everyone to play defense in college. Takes sharp angles in coverage. Gets down hill in a hurry. Does a nice job of reading and reacting to what’s in front of him. Longer arms help make a difference at the catch point. Has flashed a physical side in pads and will square up with a ball carrier in the open field, but needs to get better at fighting off blocks. Ran track as a 9th grader and posted some respectable times, but foot speed a bit of a question mark without any recent verified athletic markers. Transferred into IMG Academy for his senior season where he is expected to be a field safety in a loaded Ascenders’ secondary. Has the looks of someone that will eventually make an impact on the back end of Power 5 defense, but could also emerge as more of a box player and potentially even a hybrid linebacker that excels in coverage if body continues to fill out. Should get more explosive once training with a college strength coach and is likely to get more only more comfortable working on the defensive side of the ball once focus shifts completely towards making stops. Position ambiguity a plus in an era where many NFL front offices are rostering defenders that can do a variety of different things.

At this juncture, there’s only one 247Sports crystal ball in for Sabb. Steve Wiltfong predicts Clemson, but with a confidence level of just 3 of 10.

Sabb is being recruited by Steve Clinkscale and Ron Bellamy. He is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds.

