2022 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. puts Michigan State football in his Top-5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
2022 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. puts Michigan State football in his Top-5
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Thursday, the Spartans picked up some great news on the recruiting front when Antonio Gates Jr., a 2022 4-star wide receiver out of Fordson High School in Dearborn, announced his top-5 for his recruitment and that list included Michigan State football.

His list included:

  • Michigan State

  • Florida

  • Penn State

  • Kentucky

  • Tennessee

The Spartans have been pursuing Gates hard for a while now, and for good reason. Gates is the No. 33 ranked receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the No. 210 ranked player in his class. He is also their No. 5 ranked player in the state of Michigan. He is the son of NFL legend Antonio Gates.

List

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class

View 14 items

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press
Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

Articles

2022 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. puts Michigan State football in his Top-5

Power forward Julius Marble shares what led him to MSU, excitement, and differences in this upcoming season

WATCH: Jim Harbaugh promises that Michigan will beat MSU and other rivals or 'die trying'

Recommended Stories