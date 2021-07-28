2022 4-star West Bloomfield LB Michael Williams III to visit MSU this weekend

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
2022 4-star West Bloomfield LB Michael Williams III to visit MSU this weekend
Michigan State will reportedly host a big-time recruit this weekend in four-star linebacker Michael Williams III of West Bloomfield, Mich.

Kenny Jordan of Rivals is reporting that Williams will be on campus on Saturday to visit the Spartans’ program. He is ranked as the No. 6 player from Michigan and No. 285 nationally in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 class.

Williams holds scholarship offers from 16 different programs, including Michigan State, Michigan, Arizona State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Maryland, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia.

