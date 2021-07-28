2022 4-star West Bloomfield LB Michael Williams III to visit MSU this weekend

Michigan State will reportedly host a big-time recruit this weekend in four-star linebacker Michael Williams III of West Bloomfield, Mich.

Kenny Jordan of Rivals is reporting that Williams will be on campus on Saturday to visit the Spartans’ program. He is ranked as the No. 6 player from Michigan and No. 285 nationally in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 class.

Williams holds scholarship offers from 16 different programs, including Michigan State, Michigan, Arizona State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Maryland, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia.

West Bloomfield 2022 ATH Michael Williams III will be at Michigan State this Saturday for a visit. The soon to be senior came out with a Top 10 that included Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Michigan State among others.@TheSpartanMag @JoshHelmholdt https://t.co/epJW7W3X89 — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) July 27, 2021

List

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class View 15 items