2022 4-star in-state DL Justice Finkley names Alabama in top 3

Nick Saban continues to have success on the recruiting trail. Today, the Crimson Tide was named as a top-3 option for Justice Finkley, a 4-star defensive lineman from Trussville, Alabama.

Finkley listed Alabama along with Colorado and Texas in his final three.

The Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting rank currently sits at No. 13 national and No. 4 within the SEC, according to 247Sports.

He is being recruited by Freddie Roach and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

There’s no telling where he would go, with three programs in three different conferences, it’s anyone’s guess as to what his final choice will be. A final commitment date has also not been set yet for Finkley.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Finkley and other 2022 top recruits.

