2022 4-star RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State over Michigan State

Michigan State is still looking to add a running back to their 2022 class after four-star Kaytron Allen picked Big Ten rival Penn State over the Spartans on Friday night.

Michigan State missed out on one of the top running back prospects in Allen, who formerly committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday night. Allen also was reportedly considering Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

Allen is ranked as the No. 10 running back and No. 132 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

This is a tough blow since it appeared Michigan State was in a great position to land this major prospect. However, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise with Penn State picking up crystal ball predictions for Allen in the last few weeks.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Kaytron Allen has just Committed to Penn State, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq⁣

⁣

The 2022 RB that attends IMG Academy chose the Nittany Lions over Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, & Florida State.⁣

⁣

Penn State moves up to the #2 Class pic.twitter.com/li76QSiaB2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 16, 2021

List