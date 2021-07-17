Open leaderboard:

Can Louis Oosthuizen keep his lead Saturday at the Open Championship? Get the updates

2022 4-star RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State over Michigan State

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
2022 4-star RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State over Michigan State
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State is still looking to add a running back to their 2022 class after four-star Kaytron Allen picked Big Ten rival Penn State over the Spartans on Friday night.

Michigan State missed out on one of the top running back prospects in Allen, who formerly committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday night. Allen also was reportedly considering Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

Allen is ranked as the No. 10 running back and No. 132 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

This is a tough blow since it appeared Michigan State was in a great position to land this major prospect. However, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise with Penn State picking up crystal ball predictions for Allen in the last few weeks.

List

Twelve FBS teams that Michigan State football has never beaten

View 12 items

More Football

2022 4-star RB Kaytron Allen picks Penn State over Michigan State

Couch: 5 years later, the grieving mothers of Mike Sadler and Mylan Hicks have become 'sisters'

MSU listed in top 12 for 2023 Virginia 3-star OL Joshua Miller

Recommended Stories