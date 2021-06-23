2022 4-star quarterback commits to Michigan football

Well, that didn’t take long.

Michigan football started trending for 2022 Apple Valley (CA) four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal on Wednesday, with five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions coming in. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pro-style signal-caller appeared to be also looking at Michigan State and Utah — with the latter having just received a commitment from former Wolverines target Nate Johnson — but Denegal appears to have settled in on a different choice.

The first prediction on Wednesday came from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who specializes in West Coast recruiting, and he ended up breaking the good news for the maize and blue: Denegal has committed to Michigan.

BREAKING: Apple Valley (Calif.) QB Jayden Denegal has committed to #Michigan, goes in-depth on his decision https://t.co/2fF6mtDFWa pic.twitter.com/q9XR15iA0S — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 23, 2021

Denegal is rated No. 264 overall in 2022, regardless of position, as well as the 19th-best player in both the state of California as well as at QB nationally. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia, amongst others.

With Denegal in the fold, Michigan now has 10 commitments in the 2022 class.

Watch his highlights below:

