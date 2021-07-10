2022 4-star ATH Dillon Tatum reportedly down to rivals MSU, UM

It’s down to Michigan and Michigan State for one of the state’s top prospects in the 2022 class.

Four-star athlete Dillon Tatum has reportedly narrowed down the list of schools he’s considering to just two — Michigan and Michigan State. MLive is catching up with some of the top prospects in Michigan ahead of the 2021 season, and that included Tatum – who said the following about his recruitment:

“They really did the best with recruiting me and showed the most love. I really just said, ‘OK, I’ll just stick with both of the in-state schools.’ It was not like I wasn’t giving a chance to out-of-state schools, it’s was just some of the out-of-state schools weren’t coming after as much, especially when (Ron) Bellamy went to Michigan.”

Tatum added that it’s been down to the Wolverines and Spartans for the past few months, and that he is looking to make a decision before his senior season begins this fall.

Tatum is the No. 257 overall prospect and No. 13 athlete in 247Sports composite rankings for the 2022 class. He’s also listed as the No. 5 player from the state of Michigan.

Michigan is still believed to be the favorites to land Tatum, but it does appear that Michigan State is still in the running and it will be a close finish on this highly-touted prospect.

Click on the tweet below to read more on Tatum from MLive:

List

Story continues