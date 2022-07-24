2022 3M Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Twin Cities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Jourdan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Finau
    Tony Finau
    American professional golfer
  • Scott Piercy
    Scott Piercy
    Professional golfer

Tony Finau is leaving Minnesota a richer man than when he got there.

He played brilliantly on Sunday during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, carding a 4-under 67 to capture his third career PGA Tour title. He trailed by five shots entering his last 18 holes, marking the biggest comeback on the PGA Tour since Sam Burns came from seven shots behind at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scott Piercy, who led by four shots entering the final round, carded a 5-over 76, struggling on the back nine, finishing tied for fourth.

Finau is taking home a check worth $1.35 million. Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 3M Open.

3M Open: Scores | Winner’s Bag | PGA Tour all-time money list

3M Open 2022 prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Tony Finau

-17

$1,350,000

T2

Sungjae Im

-14

$667,500

T2

Emiliano Grillo

-14

$667,500

T4

James Hahn

-13

$315,625

T4

Tom Hoge

-13

$315,625

T4

Scott Piercy

-13

$315,625

T7

Danny Willett

-10

$235,625

T7

Callum Tarren

-10

$235,625

T7

Greyson Sigg

-10

$235,625

10

Chesson Hadley

-9

$204,375

T11

Kelly Kraft

-8

$160,865

T11

Peter Malnati

-8

$160,865

T11

Robert Streb

-8

$160,865

T11

J.T. Poston

-8

$160,865

T11

Andrew Putnam

-8

$160,865

T16

Cameron Champ

-7

$103,313

T16

Hank Lebioda

-7

$103,313

T16

Michael Gligic

-7

$103,313

T16

Cameron Davis

-7

$103,313

T16

Scott Brown

-7

$103,313

T16

Adam Long

-7

$103,313

T16

Lee Hodges

-7

$103,313

T16

Doug Ghim

-7

$103,313

T24

Austin Smotherman

-6

$69,375

T24

Stewart Cink

-6

$69,375

T26

Matt Wallace

-5

$55,875

T26

Hayden Buckley

-5

$55,875

T26

Michael Thompson

-5

$55,875

T26

J.H. Kim

-5

$55,875

T26

Cameron Percy

-5

$55,875

T31

C.T. Pan

-4

$42,911

T31

Chris Gotterup

-4

$42,911

T31

Ryan Brehm

-4

$42,911

T31

Ryan Palmer

-4

$42,911

T31

Scott Gutschewski

-4

$42,911

T31

Paul Barjon

-4

$42,911

T31

Brice Garnett

-4

$42,911

T38

Adam Hadwin

-3

$31,125

T38

Rickie Fowler

-3

$31,125

T38

Dawie van der Walt

-3

$31,125

T38

Patton Kizzire

-3

$31,125

T38

Seung Yul Noh

-3

$31,125

T38

Roger Sloan

-3

$31,125

T38

Wyndham Clark

-3

$31,125

T45

Ricky Barnes

-2

$22,950

T45

Bo Hoag

-2

$22,950

T45

Tyler Duncan

-2

$22,950

T45

Chase Seiffert

-2

$22,950

T49

Bo Van Pelt

-1

$18,885

T49

Chez Reavie

-1

$18,885

T49

Troy Merritt

-1

$18,885

T49

Aaron Baddeley

-1

$18,885

T49

Maverick McNealy

-1

$18,885

T54

Adam Schenk

E

$17,550

T54

Andrew Novak

E

$17,550

T54

David Skinns

E

$17,550

T54

Jared Wolfe

E

$17,550

T58

Nick Hardy

1

$16,800

T58

Paul Goydos

1

$16,800

T58

Jonathan Byrd

1

$16,800

T58

Camilo Villegas

1

$16,800

T58

George McNeill

1

$16,800

T58

Rick Lamb

1

$16,800

T64

Jason Day

2

$15,975

T64

Brendon Todd

2

$15,975

T64

Satoshi Kodaira

2

$15,975

T64

Grayson Murray

2

$15,975

T64

Jim Knous

2

$15,975

69

Kevin Chappell

3

$15,525

T70

Greg Chalmers

4

$15,300

T70

David Lingmerth

4

$15,300

T72

Jonas Blixt

5

$14,850

T72

Matthias Schwab

5

$14,850

T72

J.J. Henry

5

$14,850

T72

Matthew NeSmith

5

$14,850

Recommended Stories