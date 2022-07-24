2022 3M Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau is leaving Minnesota a richer man than when he got there.
He played brilliantly on Sunday during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, carding a 4-under 67 to capture his third career PGA Tour title. He trailed by five shots entering his last 18 holes, marking the biggest comeback on the PGA Tour since Sam Burns came from seven shots behind at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scott Piercy, who led by four shots entering the final round, carded a 5-over 76, struggling on the back nine, finishing tied for fourth.
Finau is taking home a check worth $1.35 million. Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 3M Open.
3M Open 2022 prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
-17
$1,350,000
T2
-14
$667,500
T2
-14
$667,500
T4
-13
$315,625
T4
-13
$315,625
T4
-13
$315,625
T7
-10
$235,625
T7
-10
$235,625
T7
-10
$235,625
10
-9
$204,375
T11
-8
$160,865
T11
-8
$160,865
T11
-8
$160,865
T11
-8
$160,865
T11
-8
$160,865
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T16
-7
$103,313
T24
-6
$69,375
T24
-6
$69,375
T26
-5
$55,875
T26
-5
$55,875
T26
-5
$55,875
T26
-5
$55,875
T26
-5
$55,875
T31
-4
$42,911
T31
-4
$42,911
T31
-4
$42,911
T31
-4
$42,911
T31
-4
$42,911
T31
-4
$42,911
T31
-4
$42,911
T38
-3
$31,125
T38
-3
$31,125
T38
-3
$31,125
T38
-3
$31,125
T38
-3
$31,125
T38
-3
$31,125
T38
-3
$31,125
T45
-2
$22,950
T45
-2
$22,950
T45
-2
$22,950
T45
-2
$22,950
T49
-1
$18,885
T49
-1
$18,885
T49
-1
$18,885
T49
-1
$18,885
T49
-1
$18,885
T54
E
$17,550
T54
E
$17,550
T54
E
$17,550
T54
E
$17,550
T58
1
$16,800
T58
1
$16,800
T58
1
$16,800
T58
1
$16,800
T58
1
$16,800
T58
1
$16,800
T64
2
$15,975
T64
2
$15,975
T64
2
$15,975
T64
2
$15,975
T64
2
$15,975
69
3
$15,525
T70
4
$15,300
T70
4
$15,300
T72
5
$14,850
T72
5
$14,850
T72
5
$14,850
T72
5
$14,850