2022 3-star OT picks Michigan over MSU and Penn State

You see it all the time, a player who isn’t quite highly rated, but has some big-time offers and ends up being more productive than the brand names in recruiting.

While his destiny has yet to be set, that very well could be the case for Michigan football’s latest pledge.

Just days ago, 2022 Windsor (CT) Loomis Chaffee three-star offensive tackle named a top 3 which included Michigan, rival Michigan State and fellow Big Ten power Penn State. Lorenzetti had been thought of as an MSU lean, but in recent days, he started to pick up 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating he’d become a Wolverine.

And on Friday night, that’s what he did, as he committed to Michigan.

From our earlier write-up on Lorenzetti:

There are a few reasons as to why Lorenzetti hasn’t been evaluated compared to some of the other prominent linemen in the class. No. 1, he’s originally from Montreal, Quebec in Canada but secondly, he’s also playing high school football now in oft-underscouted New England.

Lorenzetti is 6-foot-6, 285-pounds and has eight 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions all indicating that he’ll eventually be a Wolverine. He made his official visit to Ann Arbor June 18-20 in the big visitors weekend.

With Lorenzetti in the fold, he is Michigan’s second commitment on Friday and 12th commit overall in 2022.

