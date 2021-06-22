2022 3-Star Dearborn OT Ka’Marii Landers visits MSU on Monday

Three-star offensive tackle Ka’Marii Landers of Dearborn, Mich. took an unofficial visit to Michigan State on Monday.

Landers tweeted on Monday morning that he was in East Lansing today to visit the Spartans’ campus and football program. Landers is ranked as the No. No. 39 offensive tackle in the 2022 class.

2022 Dearborn Fordson OL Kamarii Landers is on an unofficial visit to Michigan State https://t.co/KXCt8FpvqT — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) June 21, 2021

Landers announced in early April that he will be choosing between Michigan State and Kentucky, and originally planned on committing on May 9. However, that decision has since been delayed to July 5.

Landers is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, and plays for Fordson High School.

