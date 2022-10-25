2022-23 preseason USA TODAY Sports men’s college basketball poll
Tennessee will tipoff its 2022-23 season Nov. 7 versus Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tipoff for the in-state matchup is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup.
The Vols will play an exhibition game versus Gonzaga on Oct. 28 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EDT and will be broadcasted by PPV.com.
The 2022-23 season is the eighth for Tennessee under head coach Rick Barnes. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship last season.
The 2022-23 preseason USA TODAY Sports men’s college basketball poll was released Monday.
Below are the top 11 teams, including Tennessee, in the 2022-23 preseason USA TODAY Sports men’s college basketball poll.
North Carolina
Gonzaga
Houston
Kentucky
Kansas
Baylor
UCLA
Duke
Creighton
Arkansas
Tennessee
Teams ranked 12-25 can be viewed here