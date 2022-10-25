Tennessee will tipoff its 2022-23 season Nov. 7 versus Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff for the in-state matchup is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup.

The Vols will play an exhibition game versus Gonzaga on Oct. 28 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EDT and will be broadcasted by PPV.com.

The 2022-23 season is the eighth for Tennessee under head coach Rick Barnes. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship last season.

The 2022-23 preseason USA TODAY Sports men’s college basketball poll was released Monday.

Below are the top 11 teams, including Tennessee, in the 2022-23 preseason USA TODAY Sports men’s college basketball poll.

North Carolina

Gonzaga

Houston

Kentucky

Kansas

Baylor

UCLA

Duke

Creighton

Arkansas

Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire