2022-23 College Football Playoff odds: Which schools are favored to win title?
Which schools are favored to win 2022-23 College Football Playoff? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
As July winds down, that can only mean one thing: the new college football season is coming.
The 2022-23 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27 for “Week Zero,” so the electric stadium atmospheres and high-scoring affairs are not too far off.
And while the beginning of the new campaign is always exciting, so is trying to determine the four teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff for a chance to win the national championship.
Last year saw No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati make the cut, with the Bulldogs topping the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national title game.
Who will the four schools be in 2022-23? Here are the favorites to make the cut, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
Which schools are favored to win the 2023 College Football Playoff?
As expected, Nick Saban’s Alabama tops the odds to win the national championship in January 2023. Including the Crimson Tide, these 23 schools have the best odds of winning the title:
Alabama: +180
Ohio State: +335
Georgia: +350
Clemson: +1100
USC: +2200
Texas A&M: +2500
Michigan: +4500
Notre Dame: +4500
Oklahoma: +5000
Texas: +5000
Utah: +5000
LSU: +7000
Baylor: +8000
Miami (Fla.): +8000
Oregon: +8000
Oklahoma State: +9000
Wisconsin: +9000
Florida: +10000
Michigan State: +10000
Nebraska: +10000
Ole Miss: +10000
Penn State: +10000
Tennessee: +10000
