It’s safe to say we may never again see a college football off-season quite like we did following the 2021 season. Heck, before the conference championship games were even played Lincoln Riley bolted Oklahoma for USC. I started up a coaching tracker at Fighting Irish Wire shortly after, thinking there was no way Notre Dame would be added to the list but as sure as sure gets, Brian Kelly wound up ditching Notre Dame for LSU seemingly hours later.

Traditional powerhouses such as Florida, Miami, Oregon, and Washington would join the coaching party before in-full, 29 college football FBS programs made changes.

What will 2022 bring? A couple of coaches who entered the year on very hot seats have already been relieved of their duties and a few more seem like they’re just a matter of time.

Keep up to date all season and off-season long with the 2022-23 college football coaching tracker:

Arizona State:

Out: Herm Edwards

In: Shaun Aguano (interim)

Georgia Tech:

Out: Geoff Collins

In: Brent Key (interim)

Nebraska:

Out: Scott Frost

In: Mickey Joseph (interim)

UAB:

Out: Bill Clark (resigned citing back issues)

In: Bryant Vincent (interim)

