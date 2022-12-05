2022-23 Bowl Schedule: Where UK, U of L, WKU and everyone else is headed for the holidays

1
·5 min read

The schedule is set for college football’s 2022-23 bowl season, which kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 and concludes with the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

Kentucky drew a rematch with Iowa in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Louisville travels to Fenway Park in Boston to face a just-up-the-road rival in Cincinnati. Western Kentucky is headed to Louisiana to take on South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl.

Every game will be televised nationally. Kickoff times range from 11 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. EST. And 84 teams have a chance to finish their season with a trophy.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

11:30 a.m. (ESPN): Miami (Ohio) (6-6) vs. UAB (6-6)

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

3 p.m. (ESPN): No. 24 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 25 UTSA (11-2)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park in Boston

11 a.m. (ESPN): Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Noon (ABC): Jackson State (12-0) vs. North Carolina Central (9-2)

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

2:15 p.m. (ESPN): SMU (7-5) vs. BYU (7-5)

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

3:30 p.m. (ABC): Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4)

LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

5:45 p.m. (ESPN): Rice (5-7) vs. Southern Mississippi (6-6)

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

7:30 p.m. (ABC): No. 14 Oregon State (9-3) vs. Florida (6-6)

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

9:15 p.m. (ESPN): Boise State (9-4) vs. North Texas (7-6)

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) hurdles Kentucky’s Jordan Lovett (25) during their game at Kroger Field on Nov. 26. UK won 26-13.
Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) hurdles Kentucky’s Jordan Lovett (25) during their game at Kroger Field on Nov. 26. UK won 26-13.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

2:30 p.m. (ESPN): Marshall (8-4) vs. UConn (6-6)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. (ESPN): Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Jose State (7-4)

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Liberty (8-4) vs. Toledo (8-5)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

9 p.m. (ESPN): South Alabama (10-2) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)

Quarterback Austin Reed guided Western Kentucky to an 8-5 record this season, throwing for 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Quarterback Austin Reed guided Western Kentucky to an 8-5 record this season, throwing for 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Baylor (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

6:30 p.m. (ESPN): Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6)

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

3 p.m. (ESPN): Houston (7-5) vs. Louisiana (6-6)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii

8 p.m. (ESPN): Middle Tennessee State (7-5) vs. San Diego State (7-5)

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field in Detroit

2:30 p.m. (ESPN): Bowling Green (6-6) vs. New Mexico State (6-6)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

3:15 p.m. (ESPN): Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

6:45 p.m. (ESPN): Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5)

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Noon (ESPN): Buffalo (6-6) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

10:15 p.m. (ESPN): Oklahoma State (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (6-6)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

2 p.m. (ESPN): Duke (8-4) vs. UCF (9-4)

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

5:30 p.m. (ESPN): Arkansas (6-6) vs. Kansas (6-6)

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park in San Diego

8 p.m. (Fox): No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium in Houston

9 p.m. (ESPN): Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

2 p.m. (ESPN): Minnesota (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5)

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

5:30 p.m. (ESPN): No. 13 Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

9 p.m. (ESPN): No. 12 Washington (10-2) vs. No. 20 Texas (8-4)

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

8 p.m. (ESPN): No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Noon (ESPN): No. 23 North Carolina State (8-4) vs. Maryland (7-5)

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

2 p.m. (CBS): No. 18 UCLA (9-3) vs. Pitt (8-4)

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

3:30 p.m. (ESPN): No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4)

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

4:30 p.m. (Barstool): Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops leads the Wildcats onto the field before last season’s Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., in which UK beat Iowa. The same teams will meet again in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Nashville.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops leads the Wildcats onto the field before last season’s Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., in which UK beat Iowa. The same teams will meet again in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Noon (ABC): Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Noon (ESPN): No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3)

Fiesta Bowl

(College Football Playoff semifinal)

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

4 p.m. (ESPN): No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)

Peach Bowl

(College Football Playoff semifinal)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

8 p.m. (ESPN): No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Noon (ESPN2): No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium in Orlando

1 p.m. (ABC): No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)

Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

1 p.m. (ESPN): No. 10 USC (11-2) vs. No. 16 Tulane (11-2)

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

5 p.m. (ESPN): No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

7:30 p.m. (ESPN): Semifinal winners meet

Recommended Stories