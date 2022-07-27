2022-23 bowl projections for SEC teams
The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.
Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.
Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.
The Vols finished 7-6 in Josh Heupel’s first season as head coach at Tennessee. Tennessee appeared in the Music City Bowl against Purdue.
Ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News released bowl projections. Below are 2022-23 bowl projections for Southeastern Conference teams. College Football News’ entire bowl projections can be viewed here.
Alabama: College Football Playoff semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Georgia and College Football Playoff national championship game versus Ohio State
Arkansas: TaxAct Texas Bowl versus Baylor
Auburn: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl versus Louisville
Florida: Vrbo Citrus Bowl versus Penn State
Georgia: College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Alabama
Kentucky: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl versus Florida State
LSU: ReliaQuest Bowl versus Wisconsin
Mississippi State: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl versus Kansas State
Missouri: Frisco Bowl versus BYU
Ole Miss: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl versus UCLA
South Carolina: TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Michigan State
Tennessee: AutoZone Liberty Bowl versus West Virginia
Texas A&M: Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma
Vanderbilt: None
