2022-23 bowl projections for SEC teams

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

The Vols finished 7-6 in Josh Heupel’s first season as head coach at Tennessee. Tennessee appeared in the Music City Bowl against Purdue.

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

Ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News released bowl projections. Below are 2022-23 bowl projections for Southeastern Conference teams. College Football News’ entire bowl projections can be viewed here.

Alabama: College Football Playoff semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Georgia and College Football Playoff national championship game versus Ohio State

Arkansas: TaxAct Texas Bowl versus Baylor

Auburn: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl versus Louisville

Florida: Vrbo Citrus Bowl versus Penn State

Georgia: College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Alabama

Kentucky: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl versus Florida State

LSU: ReliaQuest Bowl versus Wisconsin

Mississippi State: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl versus Kansas State

Missouri: Frisco Bowl versus BYU

Ole Miss: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl versus UCLA

South Carolina: TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Michigan State

Tennessee: AutoZone Liberty Bowl versus West Virginia

Texas A&M: Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma

Vanderbilt: None

