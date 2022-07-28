2022-23 bowl projections for Big Ten teams

It’s never too early to look ahead to bowl season, and the Big Ten should once again be well-represented come December.

Athlon Sports recently released updated bowl projections for the 2022 season and had the Badgers lined up against an SEC opponent.

A number of Big Ten squads were included in the latest projections, with Ohio State projected to be in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal.

Alongside the Buckeyes were Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson to round out the expected College Football Playoff participants. Where did the Badgers end up and what other Big Ten teams were included? Here is a complete conference look at the Athlon Sports 2023 bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Birmingham Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas State vs. Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Pinstripe Bowl: North Carolina vs. Purdue

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws to Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) during the first quarter of the Music City Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Penn State vs. Florida State

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Arkansas

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reliaquest Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Utah

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Georgia

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire