2022-23 Abilene, Big Country college signing list

Staff reports
·1 min read

ABILENE HIGH

Kwame Collins – Angelo State, football

Noah Hatcher – Midwestern State, football

Jayson Henley – Angelo State, football

Kenneth Johnson – McMurry, football

Chris Motl – Eastern Nazarene College, basketball

Cooper&#39;s Karrigan Parrott (12) will continue her basketball career at Texas-Dallas in the fall.
COOPER

Cameron Herron – Trinity University, football

Malik Jackson – Arizona Christian University, football

Karrigan Parrot – Texas-Dallas, basketball

D’Andre Ralston – Hardin-Simmons, football

Michael Ramis – McMurry, football

Kyla Speights – Texas Wesleyan, basketball

Skyla Stark – Hill College, volleyball

Chris Warren – Hardin-Simmons, football

WYLIE

Reese Borho – Abilene Christian, baseball

Jayden Fernandez – Wayland Baptist, softball

Kaylee Richardson – Hill College, soccer

Rivers Rodriguez – Hardin-Simmons, soccer

Brylee Ross – Midland University, powerlifting

Breckenridge&#39;s Chase Lehr, right, will continue his track career at the University of North Texas in the fall. Lehr, shown competing at the Region I-3A meet, will compete at the state track meet next week in Austin.
BIG COUNTRY

BRECKENRIDGE

Kenna Adams – Cisco College, cheer

Kendal Andrade – Cisco College, athletic trainer

Sean Cooksey – Abilene Christian, track

Jerry Lawson – Abilene Christian, football

Chase Lehr – North Texas, track

COAHOMA

Vance Ott – Arizona, track

HAWLEY

Austin Cumpton – Midwestern State, football

Abbigail Siller – Lander University, rugby

Jim Ned

Gage Stanaland – Oklahoma State, football

Coaches, send us a list of any athletes who have signed to play college athletics this school year to reporternews.com.

Coahoma&#39;s Vance Ott will continue his track career at the University of Arizona in the fall.
