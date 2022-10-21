2022-2023 USC basketball schedule

USC doesn’t play football this weekend, so let’s take some time to look at USC’s upcoming basketball schedule. The season is just two and a half weeks away. With USC football commanding attention again — at a level not seen since 2017 — basketball will fade into the background this fall, whereas it was a main attraction for USC fans in recent years while the football program floundered.

The schedule still has too many cupcake games. There’s just no reason to play Alabama State, which will be a drag on computer ratings, when USC could play an opponent 100 spots better in the rankings and still have a relatively manageable opponent. Andy Enfield still plays it way too safely with several nonconference games. However, full credit to Enfield for beefing up the schedule with Auburn and also Vermont. Those are the kinds of tests USC needs more of in nonconference play. The schedule is a clear improvement from last season.

The Battle 4 Atlantis is a very exciting and important addition to this year’s nonconference schedule. If USC can beat BYU in Game 1 in The Bahamas, it might draw Tennessee in the semifinals, which would boost the strength of schedule.

Here’s a look at the full USC hoops schedule for the coming season, which starts on Monday, Nov. 7:

FLORIDA GULF COAST, NOV. 7

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Tavian Dunn-Martin (5) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half of The Basketball Classic presented by Eracism first-round matchup between the Detroit Mercy Titans and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Florida Gulf Coast Eagles defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 95-79.

The Basketball Classic 2022: Detroit Mercy Titans at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, first round, March 16, 2022

ALABAMA STATE, NOV. 10

President Quinton Ross speaks as Tony Madlock is announced as the Alabama State University Men’s Basketball head coach at Hornets Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

VERMONT, NOV. 15

Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Finn Sullivan (15) reacts after the Catamounts lost 75-71 to the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

MOUNT ST. MARY'S, NOV. 18

Nov 16, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers head coach Dan Engelstad (left) looks on alongside guard Dakota Leffew (center) and forward Malik Jefferson (right) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

BYU -- BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS OPENING GAME, NOV. 23

Pacific’s Jeremiah Bailey, left, drives on BYU’s Gideon George during a WCC men’s basketball game at UOP’s Spanos Center in Stockton.

Bb Byu Uop Men 271a

TENNESSEE -- POSSIBLE BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS SECOND GAME OPPONENT, NOV. 24

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) stands dejected in the bench area after their 73 to 68 loss against Alabama during the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Nas Sec Tenn Ala 042

BUTLER -- POSSIBLE BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS SECOND GAME OPPONENT (BUTLER PLAYS TENNESSEE), NOV. 24

Butler Bulldogs guard Kamar Baldwin (3) hold sup thre4e fingers after shooting for three points at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Basketball Butler Vs Seton Hall

KANSAS -- POSSIBLE BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS OPPONENT (IF TROJANS WIN FIRST TWO GAMES), NOV. 25

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks during a press conference after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA, NOV. 30

Jan 6, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) attempts a three-point basket over Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE, DEC. 4

Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) drives to the hoop against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

CAL STATE FULLERTON, DEC. 7

Duke’s forward Paolo Banchero (5) gets possession of the ball with Cal State Fullerton’s guard Tray Maddox Jr. (2) attempting to steal it back during the NCAA Div. 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament preliminary round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 18, 2022.

Jg Dukecal 031822 034

LONG BEACH STATE, DEC. 14

Jan 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Peyton Watson (23) and guard Jaylen Clark (0) defend a shot by Long Beach State 49ers Aboubacar Traore (25) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

AUBURN, DEC. 18

Auburn mens basketball coach Bruce Pearl is honored with his team as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Penn State Nittany Lions leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime.

COLORADO STATE, DEC. 21 (IN PHOENIX)

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) splits Utah State Aggies defenders forward Brandon Horvath (4) and forward Zee Hamoda (24) in the first half at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON, DEC. 30

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller (4) shgots the ball as Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) watches in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE, JAN. 1

Feb 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars forward DJ Rodman (11) fouls USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA, JAN. 5

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) reacts as time runs out in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO, JAN. 12

Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts after an 300th win is announced following the game over the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH, JAN. 14

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) battles Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA, JAN. 19

Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after the game against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the South regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE, JAN. 21

Jan 2, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA, JAN. 26

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the USC Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON STATE, FEB. 2

Oct 13, 2021; San Francisco, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Kyle Smith adjusts his glasses as he addresses the team’s preseason ranking during Pac-12 men’s basketball media day. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON, FEB. 4

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins (left) and Southern California Trojans head coach Andy Enfield before the game at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON, FEB. 9

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks with his team during a timeout against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE, FEB. 11

Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) celebrates with head coach Wayne Tinkle after defeating the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA, FEB. 16

Jan 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) is defended by California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) and guard Marsalis Roberson (0) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD, FEB. 18

Feb 3, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase on the sideline during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO, FEB. 23

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip before the game against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH, FEB. 25

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) is forced to pass against Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA, MARCH 2

Mar 5, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats mascot Wilbur T. Wildcat celebrates in the second half during a game against Washington State Cougars at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE, MARCH 4

Feb 8, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley stares in the face of an official during the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT, MARCH 8-11

Mar 13, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers players celebrate with their ticket to 2021 March Madness after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes 70-68 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

HOPEFULLY

USC can make the NCAA Tournament. The First Four is on March 14 and 15. The Round of 64 begins on Thursday, March 16.

