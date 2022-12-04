2022-2023 Pac-12 football bowl schedule
The 2022-2023 bowl schedule is out. There are 42 total games on the slate. The Pac-12 has one-sixth of those 42 games, with seven different teams going bowling this postseason.
Utah heads to the Rose Bowl as the Pac-12 champion. USC is the other New Year’s Six team from the conference. The Pac-12 often fails to get two teams in the New Year’s Six, so this year has surpassed expectations despite the lack of a playoff berth.
Washington would have been in the Rose Bowl had USC beaten Utah, but that did not happen. Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and Washington State round out the Pac-12 bowl lineup.
See where all seven Pac-12 bowl teams landed:
JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL
Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Fresno State vs. Washington State
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Florida vs. Oregon State
HOLIDAY BOWL
Dec. 28, 5 p.m. PT, Fox
North Carolina vs. Oregon
ALAMO BOWL
Dec. 29, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN
Washington vs. Texas
SUN BOWL
Dec. 30, 11 a.m. PT, CBS
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
COTTON BOWL -- USC VS TULANE
Jan. 2, 10 a.m. PT, ESPN
ROSE BOWL
Jan. 2, 2 p.m. PT, ESPN
Penn State vs. Utah