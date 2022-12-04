2022-2023 Pac-12 football bowl schedule

The 2022-2023 bowl schedule is out. There are 42 total games on the slate. The Pac-12 has one-sixth of those 42 games, with seven different teams going bowling this postseason.

Utah heads to the Rose Bowl as the Pac-12 champion. USC is the other New Year’s Six team from the conference. The Pac-12 often fails to get two teams in the New Year’s Six, so this year has surpassed expectations despite the lack of a playoff berth.

Washington would have been in the Rose Bowl had USC beaten Utah, but that did not happen. Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and Washington State round out the Pac-12 bowl lineup.

See where all seven Pac-12 bowl teams landed:

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL

Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Fresno State vs. Washington State

LAS VEGAS BOWL

Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Florida vs. Oregon State

HOLIDAY BOWL

Dec. 28, 5 p.m. PT, Fox

North Carolina vs. Oregon

ALAMO BOWL

Dec. 29, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN

Washington vs. Texas

SUN BOWL

Dec. 30, 11 a.m. PT, CBS

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

COTTON BOWL -- USC VS TULANE

Jan. 2, 10 a.m. PT, ESPN

ROSE BOWL

Jan. 2, 2 p.m. PT, ESPN

Penn State vs. Utah

