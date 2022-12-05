2022-2023 college football bowl game watchability rankings

It is one of the more fun articles any college football blogger gets to write every year: the watchability rankings for all the bowl games.

There are always some “dogs with fleas” matchups, and there are always some “ooooooh, I can’t wait to watch that one” matchups. There are other matchups which fit in between, the kinds of games where one says, “It’s not great, it’s not terrible, but it’s a bowl game, and it’s college football.

Let’s look at the bowl schedule and the 2022 bowl games through the prism of which games are most — and least — watchable. The bad bowls will be dealt with in a bundle, precisely because they’re not worth discussing in greater depth:

THE LEAST WATCHABLE BOWLS

42 — Arizona Bowl, Ohio-Wyoming

41 — Lending Tree Bowl, Rice-Southern Miss

40 — Boca Raton Bowl, Liberty-Toledo

39 — Quick Lane Bowl, Bowling Green-New Mexico State

38 — Potato Bowl, Eastern Michigan-San Jose State

37 — New Orleans Bowl, Western Kentucky-South Alabama

36 — Bahamas Bowl, Miami-Ohio vs UAB

35 — Hawaii Bowl, Middle Tennessee-San Diego State

34 — Camellia Bowl, Georgia Southern-Buffalo

33 — First Responder Bowl, Memphis-Utah State

32 — Birmingham Bowl, Coastal Carolina-East Carolina

31 — Music City Bowl, Iowa-Kentucky

30 — New Mexico Bowl, SMU-BYU

29 — Frisco Bowl, North Texas-Boise State

28 — Independence Bowl, Louisiana-Houston

27 — Myrtle Beach Bowl, Marshall-UConn

26 — Armed Forces Bowl, Baylor-Air Force

25 — Celebration Bowl, Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz entered the portal, diminishing the level of intrigue surrounding this game.

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Hard to predict a winner, which makes this game interesting, but there probably won’t be much offense.

RELIAQUEST BOWL

Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Bret Bielema vs. Mike Leach, but this game will probably be ugly.

CITRUS BOWL

LSU vs. Purdue

LSU should blow the doors off the Boilermakers here. We’ll see if the Tigers can do that.

SUN BOWL

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

No bowl game has been less watchable than the 2008 Sun Bowl, in which Pitt lost to Oregon State, 3-0. Arguably the worst bowl game in the past 50 years.

GASPARILLA BOWL

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Moderately interesting teams, moderately interesting game.

TEXAS BOWL

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

Ole Miss should win handily, but we’ll see if the SEC team can follow through.

DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

North Carolina State vs. Maryland

A matchup with lots of ACC intrigue.

CURE BOWL

UTSA vs. Troy

This is a good bowl game: two conference champions meet here.

UTSA won Conference USA, while Troy won the Sun Belt.

LA BOWL

Washington State vs. Fresno State

Washington State versus the Mountain West champion, led by a former Cal coach (Jeff Tedford) and a former Washington Husky QB (Jake Haener).

Lots to love from a Pac-12 perspective.

COTTON BOWL

Tulane vs. USC

If Caleb Williams plays, this game becomes much more watchable. If not, it’s a lot less watchable. We’ll see.

VEGAS BOWL

Florida vs. Oregon State

SEC versus Pac-12? Tasty.

FENWAY BOWL

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

This game, played in Fenway Park, just became a lot more interesting: Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job. These two teams play in a bowl, and more than that, they will share the same sideline in the Fenway Park layout for the game! Incredible!

MILITARY BOWL

UCF vs. Duke

Gus Malzahn vs. likely ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko is a fascinating coaching matchup.

HOLIDAY BOWL

Oregon vs. North Carolina

This game should be a lot of fun, and it’s the first Holiday Bowl since 2019. The last two were wiped out by COVID-19.

LIBERTY BOWL

Kansas vs. Arkansas

The “Kansas” Bowl. How will the Jayhawks fare in their first bowl game in several years?

CHEEZ-IT BOWL

Oklahoma vs. Florida State

Teams which normally play in the Orange Bowl will now play in a lower-tier bowl. How will this one play out?

GATOR BOWL

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Spencer Rattler vs. Notre Dame’s defense. Very intriguing.

ROSE BOWL

Penn State vs. Utah

Not the sexiest Rose Bowl matchup, but it’s still the Rose Bowl.

SUGAR BOWL

Kansas State vs. Alabama

Not a dazzling stylistic matchup, but it should be competitive, and it’s the Sugar Bowl.

ALAMO BOWL

Texas vs. Washington

Steve Sarkisian vs. his former employer. Quinn Ewers vs. Michael Penix.

ORANGE BOWL

Tennessee vs. Clemson

This is the best non-playoff bowl matchup.

FIESTA BOWL

TCU vs. Michigan

No one predicted this matchup before the season began.

PEACH BOWL

Ohio State vs. Georgia

It’s a moment of truth for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

