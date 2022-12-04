2022-2023 bowl schedule, part one: December 16-27
There are 42 bowl games on this season’s schedule. We don’t count the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, because that is the second game the competing teams will play in. It is a tournament game rather than a bowl. It is played nine days after a bowl game. Some are counting that as a 43rd bowl, but we’re not.
Taking in 42 games is a lot, so we’re going to cut the bowl schedule roughly in half. The first 22 bowls are played mostly before Christmas Day, plus one game on Dec. 26 and four on Dec. 27. We have the dates, times, TV networks, and matchups.
Check out the schedule below, starting on Friday, Dec. 16 with an afternoon doubleheader, then a seven-game slate on Saturday, Dec. 17:
BAHAMAS BOWL
Dec. 16, 8:30 a.m. PT, ESPN
UAB vs. Miami-Ohio
CURE BOWL
Dec. 16, 12 p.m. PT, ESPN
UTSA vs. Troy
FENWAY BOWL
Dec. 17, 8 a.m. PT, ESPN
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
CELEBRATION BOWL
Dec. 17, 9 a.m. PT, ABC
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
NEW MEXICO BOWL
Dec. 17, 11:15 a.m. PT, ESPN
BYU vs. SMU
LA BOWL
Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Fresno State vs. Washington State
LENDING TREE BOWL
Dec. 17, 2:45 p.m. PT, ESPN
Southern Mississippi vs. Rice
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. PT, ABC
Florida vs. Oregon State
FRISCO BOWL
Dec. 17, 6:15 p.m. PT, ESPN
Boise State vs. North Texas
MYRTLE BEACH BOWL
Dec. 19, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN
Marshall vs. Connecticut
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Dec. 20, 12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
BOCA RATON BOWL
Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Liberty vs. Toledo
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
Dec. 21, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
ARMED FORCES BOWL
Dec. 22, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Air Force vs. Baylor
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
Dec. 23, Noon PT, ESPN
Houston vs. Louisiana
GASPARILLA BOWL
Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN
Missouri vs. Wake Forest
HAWAII BOWL
Dec. 24, 5 p.m. PT, ESPN
San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee
QUICK LANE BOWL
Dec. 26, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
CAMELLIA BOWL
Dec. 27, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
Dec. 27, 12:15 p.m. PT, ESPN
Utah State vs. Memphis
BIRMINGHAM BOWL
Dec. 27, 3:45 p.m. PT, ESPN
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
GUARANTEED RATE BOWL
Dec. 27, 7:15 p.m. PT, ESPN
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State