2022-2023 bowl schedule, part one: December 16-27

There are 42 bowl games on this season’s schedule. We don’t count the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, because that is the second game the competing teams will play in. It is a tournament game rather than a bowl. It is played nine days after a bowl game. Some are counting that as a 43rd bowl, but we’re not.

Taking in 42 games is a lot, so we’re going to cut the bowl schedule roughly in half. The first 22 bowls are played mostly before Christmas Day, plus one game on Dec. 26 and four on Dec. 27. We have the dates, times, TV networks, and matchups.

Check out the schedule below, starting on Friday, Dec. 16 with an afternoon doubleheader, then a seven-game slate on Saturday, Dec. 17:

BAHAMAS BOWL

Dec. 16, 8:30 a.m. PT, ESPN

UAB vs. Miami-Ohio

CURE BOWL

Dec. 16, 12 p.m. PT, ESPN

UTSA vs. Troy

FENWAY BOWL

Dec. 17, 8 a.m. PT, ESPN

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

CELEBRATION BOWL

Dec. 17, 9 a.m. PT, ABC

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

NEW MEXICO BOWL

Dec. 17, 11:15 a.m. PT, ESPN

BYU vs. SMU

LA BOWL

Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Fresno State vs. Washington State

LENDING TREE BOWL

Dec. 17, 2:45 p.m. PT, ESPN

Southern Mississippi vs. Rice

LAS VEGAS BOWL

Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Florida vs. Oregon State

FRISCO BOWL

Dec. 17, 6:15 p.m. PT, ESPN

Boise State vs. North Texas

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL

Dec. 19, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN

Marshall vs. Connecticut

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Dec. 20, 12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

BOCA RATON BOWL

Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Liberty vs. Toledo

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

Dec. 21, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

ARMED FORCES BOWL

Dec. 22, 4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Air Force vs. Baylor

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Dec. 23, Noon PT, ESPN

Houston vs. Louisiana

GASPARILLA BOWL

Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN

Missouri vs. Wake Forest

HAWAII BOWL

Dec. 24, 5 p.m. PT, ESPN

San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

QUICK LANE BOWL

Dec. 26, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

CAMELLIA BOWL

Dec. 27, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Story continues

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

Dec. 27, 12:15 p.m. PT, ESPN

Utah State vs. Memphis

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Dec. 27, 3:45 p.m. PT, ESPN

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL

Dec. 27, 7:15 p.m. PT, ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire