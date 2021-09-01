2021 New York Jets 16-man practice squad tracker
The Jets have begun to build their 16-man practice squad.
The NFL is keeping some practice squad rules from 2020, including…
Up to six practice squad players can have more than two accrued seasons.
Teams can protect up to four practice squad players per week.
Two practice squad players can be elevated to the active roster on game days.
You can keep track of the Jets’ practice squad additions below. We’ll be updating this list as such moves are reported and announced.
WR Vyncint Smith
TE Kenny Yeboah
