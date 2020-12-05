2021 Yankees ZiPS projections expect a big year from Gleyber Torres, another down year for Gary Sanchez

Gleyber Torres celebrates after home run against Rays in Game 4 of ALDS

FanGraph’s 2021 ZiPS projections, compiled by Dan Szymborski, see the Bronx Bombers living up to their nickname next season.

ZiPS projections show big power years for Gleyber Torres (33 HR), Aaron Judge (33 HR), Giancarlo Stanton (38 HR), and Luke Voit (31 HR), while Torres in particular appears primed for a big season.

After a down year in 2020 in which he slashed .243/.356/.368 with only three home runs in 42 games, Torres is projected to hit 33 home runs with 106 RBI and 85 runs scored to go along with a slash line of .284/.364/.526 and a position player-best 4.4 WAR.

ZiPS has also included DJ LeMahieu into their Yankees projections, since LeMahieu played most recently for the Yankees prior to hitting the free agent market. And if the Yankees for some reason can’t bring the MVP finalist back, they’ve be losing a projected 4.2 WAR player with a .306/.357/.463 slash line.

And if Yankees fans are hoping for a huge bounce-back season for Gary Sanchez following his .147 average in 2020, ZiPS projections won’t inspire confidence. While ZiPS has been high on Sanchez in the past, the projections show him hitting .212 with a .299 OBP, though they see solid power numbers with 28 home runs.

On the pitching side, there’s a clear difference between the projected numbers for Gerrit Cole and the rest of the Yankees' staff. Cole is projected to have a whopping 5.1 WAR, with Luis Severino the next closest at 2.4. With a projected 12.1 K/9, a 3.21 ERA, and 3.14 WHIP, Cole could be primed for another strong year in New York.

Of course, it will be up to the players on the field, and not just the projected numbers, to get the Yankees back to the World Series and capture the franchise's 28th title.