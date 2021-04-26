WNBA training camp tracker: Asia Durr likely to miss 2nd season with COVID-19 'long hauler' symptoms

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.

Asia Durr continues to work back from COVID-19

New York Liberty guard Asia Durr is unlikely to return this season after she missed the 2020 "wubble" season dealing with COVID-19. She tested positive for the virus on June 8 and continued to experience "long hauler" symptoms months after the initial diagnosis.

Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said Monday that Durr is "still battling so much" and there is a "low probability" that she will play this season.

Walt Hopkins told the NYL media corps Asia Durr could return this season, but it's far from guaranteed



Durr missed the 2020 season as she recovered from COVID. She has been identified as a "long hauler", someone experiencing lasting effects from coronavirus. #WNBA #OwnTheCrown — Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) April 26, 2021

The No. 2 pick of the 2019 draft was included on the Liberty's training camp roster. Final rosters will be determined by May 13.

In January, Durr appeared on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” to talk about her experience.

Also, to be clear: I am working every day to be back for this WNBA season! My progress is slow and incremental, but I’m striving to gain momentum. Thankful for @NYLiberty for their patience & resources. This entire struggle has been a powerful reminder of all my blessings too. — Asia Durr (@A_Hooper25) January 27, 2021

Report: Liberty sign Rebecca Allen to 1-year deal

Story continues

After opting out of the 2020 season, guard Rebecca Allen and the New York Liberty agreed to a 1-year deal reportedly worth the team's remaining cap space, according to Richard Cohen of Her Hoops Stats.

League sources confirm to me and @herhoopstats that Bec Allen's new deal with @NYliberty is fully protected and for literally *all* their current remaining cap space. 1 year deal for $105,037. #WNBA #WNBAFreeAgency — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) April 26, 2021

Allen is a 40.6% career shooter in five seasons with the Liberty. The Australia native also competes for Valencia Basket Club, which won the Spanish women's league title over Reyer Venezia on April 11.

More from Yahoo Sports: