2021 WNBA Playoffs: Full schedule, seeds, and how to watch
The 2021 WNBA Playoffs schedule and bracket are set.
On Sunday, the New York Liberty clinched the eighth and final seed – with players watching from their Brooklyn apartments. After winning on Friday against the Washington Mystics, the Liberty clinched the eight seed with losses from both the Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.
The current favorite for the 2021 WNBA title? The Connecticut Sun, who enter the who enter the playoffs on a 14-game win streak – a franchise record and fourth-longest win streak in league history.
The Connecticut Sun franchise – established as the Orlando Miracle in 1999 and rebranded as the Connecticut Sun in 2003 – has never won a WNBA title. The team last made the WNBA Finals in 2019, losing to the Washington Mystics three games to two. As the No. 1 seed for the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun have a double bye to the semifinal round.
Seeds for the 2021 WNBA Playoffs
Connecticut Sun (double bye to semifinal round)
Las Vegas Aces (double bye to semifinal round)
Minnesota Lynx (bye to second round)
Seattle Storm (bye to second round)
Phoenix Mercury
Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings
New York Liberty
2021 WNBA Playoffs: First Round Schedule (single elimination)
Thursday, September 23
Dallas (7) at Chicago (6)
8:00PM ET
ESPN2
Thursday, September 23
New York (8) at Phoenix (5) (Note: Game will be played at Grand Canyon University Arena)
10:00PM ET
ESPN2
2021 WNBA Playoffs: Second Round Schedule (single elimination)
Note: Teams are reseeded after each round of the WNBA playoffs.
Sunday, September 26
TBD at Minnesota (3)
Time TBD
TV TBD
Sunday, September 26
TBD at Seattle (4)
Time TBD
TV TBD
2021 WNBA Semifinals (best-of-five format)
Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
Tuesday, September 28
TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 1
8:00PM
ESPN2
Tuesday, September 28
TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 1
10:00PM
ESPN2
Thursday, September 30
TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 2
8:00PM
ESPN2
Thursday, September 30
TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 2
10:00PM
ESPN2
Sunday, October 3
Connecticut (1) at TBD – Game 3
Time TBD
TV TBD
Sunday, October 3
Las Vegas (2) at TBD – Game 3
Time TBD
TV TBD
Wednesday, October 6
Connecticut (1) at TBD – Game 4*
Time TBD
ESPN
Wednesday, October 6
Las Vegas (2) at TBD – Game 4*
Time TBD
ESPN
Friday, October 8
TBD at Connecticut (1) – Game 5*
Time TBD
ESPN2
Friday, October 8
TBD at Las Vegas (2) – Game 5*
Time TBD
ESPN2
2021 WNBA Finals (best-of-five format)
Notes: The WNBA Finals will move up to start on October 6 or 8 if both semifinal rounds end in 3 or 4 games, respectively. Games marked with an asterisk (*) will only be played if necessary.
Sunday, October 10
TBD – Game 1
3:00PM
ABC
Wednesday, October 13
TBD – Game 2
9:00PM
ESPN
Friday, October 15
TBD – Game 3
9:00PM
ESPN2
Sunday, October 17
TBD – Game 4*
3:00PM
ESPN
Tuesday, October 19
TBD – Game 5*
9:00PM
ESPN2
