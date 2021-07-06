WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Full standings, results, race for $500,000 prize pool
The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is in its final week as the top teams in each conference vie for a berth in the first Cup championship game.
A portion of the games in the first half of the season are labeled Commissioner's Cup games and count toward Cup standings.
What games count toward the Commissioner's Cup?
Each team has 10 intra-conference games. They are the first home game and first road game each team plays against its five conference opponents.
The team with the best winning percentage of those 10 games in the Eastern Conference will play the winner of the Western Conference in a championship game on Aug. 12 at Phoenix Suns Arena and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
What is the prize pool for the Commissioner's Cup?
The prize pool will be $500,000 and the winning team will take home a custom designed cup that is passed from champion to champion every season.
Players on the winning team would make, at minimum, $30,000. Members of the runner-up team can earn $10,000 per player, and the game's MVP will receive an additional $5,000.
Here are all the details on how the Commissioner's Cup works.
WNBA Commissioner's Cup standings
Eastern Conference
Connecticut Sun, 7-1
Chicago Sky, 6-3
New York Liberty, 5-4
Atlanta Dream, 4-4
Washington Mystics, 3-6
Indiana Fever, 1-8
Western Conference
Seattle Storm, 6-1
Las Vegas Aces, 5-2
Minnesota Lynx, 4-3
Phoenix Mercury, 3-4
Dallas Wings, 3-5
Los Angeles Sparks, 1-7
Commissioner's Cup schedule
Wednesday, July 7
Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
Friday, July 9
Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
Saturday, July 10
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
Sunday, July 11
Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 5 p.m. ET (Facebook)
Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. ET
Commissioner's Cup results
Sunday, July 4
Seattle Storm 84, Los Angeles Sparks 74
Saturday, July 3
New York Liberty 82, Washington Mystics 79
Thursday, July 1
Connecticut Sun 86, Indiana Fever 80
Wednesday, June 30
Minnesota Lynx 82, Phoenix Mercury 76
Las Vegas Aces 99, Los Angeles Sparks 75
Tuesday, June 29
Connecticut Sun 90, Washington Mystics 71
Sunday, June 27
Connecticut Sun 74, Chicago Sky 58
Las Vegas Aces 95, Seattle Storm 92 (OT)
Phoenix Mercury 88, Los Angeles Sparks 79
Saturday, June 26
New York Liberty 101, Atlanta Dream 78
Friday, June 25
Minnesota Lynx 90, Las Vegas Aces 89 (OT)
Tuesday, June 22
Chicago Sky 92, New York Liberty, 72
Saturday, June 19
Washington Mystics 82, Indiana Fever 77
Thursday, June 17
Washington Mystics 96, Atlanta Dream 93
Chicago Sky 81, Connecticut Sun 75
Minnesota Lynx 85, Dallas Wings 73
Wednesday, June 16
Los Angeles Sparks 85, Phoenix Mercury 80
Sunday, June 13
Atlanta Dream 101, Washington Mystics 78
Las Vegas Aces 85, Dallas Wings 78
Saturday, June 12
Chicago Sky 83, Indiana Fever 79
Minnesota Lynx 80, Los Angeles Sparks 64
Wednesday, June 9
Chicago Sky 92, Indiana Fever 76
Tuesday, June 8
Dallas Wings 85, Phoenix Mercury 81
Saturday, June 5
Connecticut Sun 85, New York Liberty 64
Friday, June 4
Seattle Storm 105, Dallas Wings 102 (OT)
Tuesday, June 1
Dallas Wings 79, Los Angeles Sparks 69
Saturday, May 29
Atlanta Dream 90, New York Liberty 87 (OT)
Phoenix Mercury 89, Dallas Wings 85
Friday, May 28
Connecticut Sun 86, Washington Mystics 81
Seattle Storm 82, Minnesota Lynx 72
Wednesday, May 26
Las Vegas Aces 85, Phoenix Mercury 79
Tuesday, May 25
Atlanta Dream 90, Chicago Sky 83
Sunday, May 23
New York Liberty 93, Chicago Sky 85
Indiana Fever 89, Washington Mystics 77
Saturday, May 22
Seattle Storm 100, Dallas Wings 97
Friday, May 21
Atlanta Dream 83, Indiana Fever 79
Washington Mystics 101, New York Liberty 72
Las Vegas Aces 97, Los Angeles Sparks 69
Thursday, May 20
Seattle Storm 90, Minnesota Lynx 78
Wednesday, May 19
Chicago Sky 85, Atlanta Dream 77
Connecticut Sun 88, Indiana Fever 67
Sunday, May 16
New York Liberty 73, Indiana Fever 65
Saturday, May 15
Chicago Sky 70, Washington Mystics 56
Seattle Storm 97, Las Vegas Aces 83
Friday, May 14
New York Liberty 90, Indiana Fever 87
Connecticut Sun 78, Atlanta Dream 67
Phoenix Mercury 77, Minnesota Lynx 75
Dallas Wings 94, Los Angeles Sparks 71
