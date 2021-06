Novak Djokovic can tie the men’s Grand Slam singles title record by winning a sixth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic, the top seed, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam after winning both the Australian Open and the French Open, He now has 19 majors, one shy of the record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer, seeded sixth, hopes to deny Djokovic and earn his 21st major and record-extending ninth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic and Federer are in opposite halves of the draw. Djokovic could face No. 13 Gael Monfils in the fourth round and No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Federer could play No. 11 Pablo Carreño Busta in the fourth round and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the quarters.

Djokovic and Federer are men’s draw headliners after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament.

The only other past champion in the field is Brit Andy Murray, playing singles at the All England Club for the first time since 2017 after following hip and groin injuries. Murray is ranked 119th in the world.

Once again, the next generation will look to break through — including Nos. 2-5 Medvedev , Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Rublev. None have made a Wimbledon quarterfinal, though the event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full men's singles draw at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Tn3zuFkpUI — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) June 25, 2021

2021 Wimbledon men’s singles draw originally appeared on NBCSports.com