2021 all-West Michigan D League softball team

MMA Weekly

Former UFC and Strikeforce women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate hasn't fought since November 2016, but is looking in excellent shape heading into her UFC return. "I’ve never been in this good of shape, I’ve never taken my job more seriously. I have tools and resources never available to me before. Everything is on the line. My body has done the most incredible things but the best is yet to come! #July17th," Tate posted on social media. "This is going to be a HOT 2nd run, I’m hitting the gro