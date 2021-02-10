2021 Unaccounted For Carries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Daigle
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and/or released, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.

You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.

Team

Carries

Carry%

Inside 5

Inside 5%

Green Bay Packers

336

76%

15

100%

Atlanta Falcons

301

73.5%

16

84.2%

New York Giants

295

73.9%

15

83.3%

Seattle Seahawks

255

62%

10

55.5%

New York Jets

245

60.3%

9

64.2%

New England Patriots

242

48.3%

22

84.6%

Arizona Cardinals

239

49.8%

21

72.4%

Baltimore Ravens

229

41.2%

10

47.6%

Carolina Panthers

213

52.3%

10

50%

Detroit Lions

189

51.4%

12

52.1%

Pittsburgh Steelers

175

46.9%

10

38.4%

Los Angeles Rams

154

32.5%

13

40.6%

Miami Dolphins

145

33.8%

12

41.3%

San Francisco 49ers

141

32.2%

7

30.4%

Denver Broncos

121

27.3%

3

23%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

118

31.9%

8

42.1%

Philadelphia Eagles

113

28%

1

8.3%

Kansas City Chiefs

109

27%

3

17.6%

Los Angeles Chargers

109

23.3%

6

30%

Chicago Bears

102

25.9%

3

18.7%

Las Vegas Raiders

99

21.6%

-

-

Cincinnati Bengals

82

19.9%

2

12.5%

New Orleans Saints

55

11.1%

3

11.1%

Dallas Cowboys

51

11.8%

5

16.6%

Jacksonville Jaguars

46

13.6%

1

16.6%

Indianapolis Colts

43

9.3%

5

20.8%

Houston Texans

27

7.8%

1

5%

Tennessee Titans

27

5.1%

1

4.1%

Buffalo Bills

26

6.3%

1

4.1%

Minnesota Vikings

19

4%

4

11.7%

Cleveland Browns

10

2%

-

-

Washington Football Team

1

0.2%

-

-

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

Latest Stories