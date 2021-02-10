2021 Unaccounted For Carries
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and/or released, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.
You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.
Team
Carries
Carry%
Inside 5
Inside 5%
336
76%
15
100%
Atlanta Falcons
301
73.5%
16
84.2%
New York Giants
295
73.9%
15
83.3%
Seattle Seahawks
255
62%
10
55.5%
New York Jets
245
60.3%
9
64.2%
New England Patriots
242
48.3%
22
84.6%
Arizona Cardinals
239
49.8%
21
72.4%
Baltimore Ravens
229
41.2%
10
47.6%
Carolina Panthers
213
52.3%
10
50%
Detroit Lions
189
51.4%
12
52.1%
Pittsburgh Steelers
175
46.9%
10
38.4%
Los Angeles Rams
154
32.5%
13
40.6%
Miami Dolphins
145
33.8%
12
41.3%
San Francisco 49ers
141
32.2%
7
30.4%
Denver Broncos
121
27.3%
3
23%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118
31.9%
8
42.1%
Philadelphia Eagles
113
28%
1
8.3%
Kansas City Chiefs
109
27%
3
17.6%
Los Angeles Chargers
109
23.3%
6
30%
Chicago Bears
102
25.9%
3
18.7%
Las Vegas Raiders
99
21.6%
-
-
Cincinnati Bengals
82
19.9%
2
12.5%
New Orleans Saints
55
11.1%
3
11.1%
Dallas Cowboys
51
11.8%
5
16.6%
Jacksonville Jaguars
46
13.6%
1
16.6%
Indianapolis Colts
43
9.3%
5
20.8%
Houston Texans
27
7.8%
1
5%
Tennessee Titans
27
5.1%
1
4.1%
Buffalo Bills
26
6.3%
1
4.1%
Minnesota Vikings
19
4%
4
11.7%
Cleveland Browns
10
2%
-
-
Washington Football Team
1
0.2%
-
-
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.