2021 Unaccounted For Carries
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and/or released, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.
You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.
Last Updated: 7/20
Team
Carries
Carry%
Inside 5
Inside 5%
364
88.9%
17
89.4%
299
63.2%
21
65.6%
294
73.6%
15
83.3%
243
66.2%
14
60.8%
239
49.8%
21
72.4%
216
53.2%
5
35.7%
213
52.3%
10
50%
Pittsburgh Steelers
169
45.3%
9
34.6%
Miami Dolphins
145
33.8%
12
41.3%
Cincinnati Bengals
140
34%
5
31.2%
Green Bay Packers
135
30.5%
6
40%
Denver Broncos
127
28.7%
3
23%
San Francisco 49ers
125
28.6%
5
21.7%
Los Angeles Chargers
109
23.3%
6
30%
Chicago Bears
99
25.1%
3
18.7%
Seattle Seahawks
95
23.1%
4
22.2%
Las Vegas Raiders
93
20.3%
-
-
Houston Texans
88
25.8%
2
10%
Baltimore Ravens
85
15.3%
1
4.7%
Philadelphia Eagles
76
18.8%
3
25%
New England Patriots
73
14.5%
2
7.6%
Kansas City Chiefs
70
17.3%
3
17.6%
Indianapolis Colts
39
8.4%
5
20.8%
Dallas Cowboys
29
6.7%
1
3.3%
Tennessee Titans
27
5.1%
1
4.1%
New Orleans Saints
21
4.2%
2
7.4%
Buffalo Bills
16
3.8%
1
4.1%
Jacksonville Jaguars
15
4.4%
-
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12
3.2%
-
-
Minnesota Vikings
11
2.3%
4
11.7%
Cleveland Browns
9
1.8%
-
-
Washington Football Team
-
-
-
-
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.