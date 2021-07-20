2021 Unaccounted For Carries









Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and/or released, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.

You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.

Last Updated: 7/20

Team Carries Carry% Inside 5 Inside 5% Atlanta Falcons 364 88.9% 17 89.4% Los Angeles Rams 299 63.2% 21 65.6% New York Giants 294 73.6% 15 83.3% Detroit Lions 243 66.2% 14 60.8% Arizona Cardinals 239 49.8% 21 72.4% New York Jets 216 53.2% 5 35.7% Carolina Panthers 213 52.3% 10 50% Pittsburgh Steelers 169 45.3% 9 34.6% Miami Dolphins 145 33.8% 12 41.3% Cincinnati Bengals 140 34% 5 31.2% Green Bay Packers 135 30.5% 6 40% Denver Broncos 127 28.7% 3 23% San Francisco 49ers 125 28.6% 5 21.7% Los Angeles Chargers 109 23.3% 6 30% Chicago Bears 99 25.1% 3 18.7% Seattle Seahawks 95 23.1% 4 22.2% Las Vegas Raiders 93 20.3% - - Houston Texans 88 25.8% 2 10% Baltimore Ravens 85 15.3% 1 4.7% Philadelphia Eagles 76 18.8% 3 25% New England Patriots 73 14.5% 2 7.6% Kansas City Chiefs 70 17.3% 3 17.6% Indianapolis Colts 39 8.4% 5 20.8% Dallas Cowboys 29 6.7% 1 3.3% Tennessee Titans 27 5.1% 1 4.1% New Orleans Saints 21 4.2% 2 7.4% Buffalo Bills 16 3.8% 1 4.1% Jacksonville Jaguars 15 4.4% - - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 3.2% - - Minnesota Vikings 11 2.3% 4 11.7% Cleveland Browns 9 1.8% - - Washington Football Team - - - -

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.

These lists will be supplemented by releases.

This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.