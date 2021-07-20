2021 Unaccounted For Carries

John Daigle
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and/or released, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.

You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.

Last Updated: 7/20

Team

Carries

Carry%

Inside 5

Inside 5%

Atlanta Falcons

364

88.9%

17

89.4%

Los Angeles Rams

299

63.2%

21

65.6%

New York Giants

294

73.6%

15

83.3%

Detroit Lions

243

66.2%

14

60.8%

Arizona Cardinals

239

49.8%

21

72.4%

New York Jets

216

53.2%

5

35.7%

Carolina Panthers

213

52.3%

10

50%

Pittsburgh Steelers

169

45.3%

9

34.6%

Miami Dolphins

145

33.8%

12

41.3%

Cincinnati Bengals

140

34%

5

31.2%

Green Bay Packers

135

30.5%

6

40%

Denver Broncos

127

28.7%

3

23%

San Francisco 49ers

125

28.6%

5

21.7%

Los Angeles Chargers

109

23.3%

6

30%

Chicago Bears

99

25.1%

3

18.7%

Seattle Seahawks

95

23.1%

4

22.2%

Las Vegas Raiders

93

20.3%

-

-

Houston Texans

88

25.8%

2

10%

Baltimore Ravens

85

15.3%

1

4.7%

Philadelphia Eagles

76

18.8%

3

25%

New England Patriots

73

14.5%

2

7.6%

Kansas City Chiefs

70

17.3%

3

17.6%

Indianapolis Colts

39

8.4%

5

20.8%

Dallas Cowboys

29

6.7%

1

3.3%

Tennessee Titans

27

5.1%

1

4.1%

New Orleans Saints

21

4.2%

2

7.4%

Buffalo Bills

16

3.8%

1

4.1%

Jacksonville Jaguars

15

4.4%

-

-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12

3.2%

-

-

Minnesota Vikings

11

2.3%

4

11.7%

Cleveland Browns

9

1.8%

-

-

Washington Football Team

-

-

-

-

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

