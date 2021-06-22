2021 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 108th Tour de France airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

All NBC and NBCSN coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Tadej Pogacar defends his surprise title from September, when he became the first Slovenian to win cycling’s most prestigious stage race.

Pogacar, then 21, was the second-youngest winner in race history, after Henri Cornet in 1904. (Cornet won after the first four finishers were disqualified for unspecified cheating. The 19-year-old Frenchman rode 21 miles with a flat tire during the last stage after spectators reportedly threw nails on the road.)

Pogacar was the first man to win a Tour in his debut since Frenchman Laurent Fignon in 1983. And the first in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour.

Fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, the 2020 Tour leader for nearly two weeks before ceding in the time trial on the penultimate day, also returns. Roglic is supported by a strong team of climbers, including American Sepp Kuss.

Chris Froome, a four-time champion, races the Tour for the first time since 2018 and with his new team, Israel Start-Up Nation.

Froome is coming back from a June 2019 crash, where he slammed into the wall of a house at 34 miles per hour after losing control on a training ride. He broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs, was in intensive care and underwent surgery for several hours. He is not a general classification contender.

Past Tour champions Geraint Thomas and Vincenzo Nibali are also in the field. It’s the first time that four past Tour winners start the race since 2009 (if you include Lance Armstrong) or 1993 (if you don’t include Armstrong).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2021 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE



More: Olympics Sun Yang gets shorter ban, still out of Tokyo Olympics Stephen Curry will not be on U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster;... Sergio Garcia out; Olympic men’s golf field announced

2021 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com