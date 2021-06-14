2021 Tour de France: Stages, Schedule, Map, Live Stream, How to watch

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cycling's biggest event is back.

The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 and concludes on Sunday, July 18, as the 21-stage event returns to its normal summer slot.

The 2020 race began in late August and ended in mid-September as it was postponed two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Tour de France route is composed of eight flat stages, five hilly stages, and six mountain stages -- including three that finish at altitude. There will also be two individual time trial stages, something that hasn't happened in the Tour de France since 2017.

Stage 7, a 250 km trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot, is the longest individual stage in any Tour de France competition since 2000.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Tour de France.

What are the stages in the 2021 Tour de France?

Stage 1: Saturday, June 26: Brest to Landerneau- 198 km (hilly)

Stage 2: Sunday, June 27: Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne - 182 km (hilly)

Stage 3: Monday, June 28: Lorient to Pontivy - 183 km (flat)

Stage 4: Tuesday, June 29: Redon to Fougères - 151 km (flat)

Stage 5: Wednesday, June 30: Changé to Laval - 27 km (individual time trial)

Stage 6: Thursday, July 1: Tours to Châteauroux - 161 km (flat)

Stage 7: Friday, July 2: Vierzon to Le Creusot - 250 km (hilly)

Stage 8: Saturday, July 3: Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornand - 151 km (mountains)

Stage 9: Sunday, July 4: Cluses to Tignes - 145 km (mountains)

REST DAY: Monday, July 5: Tignes

Stage 10: Tuesday, July 6: Albertville to Valence - 186 km (flat)

Stage 11: Wednesday, July 7: Sorgues to Malaucène - 199 km (flat)

Stage 12: Thursday, July 8: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nîmes --161 km (flat)

Stage 13: Friday, July 9: Nîmes to Carcassonne - 220 km (flat)

Stage 14: Saturday, July 10: Carcassonne to Quillan - 184 km (hills)

Stage 15: Sunday, July 11: Céret to Andorra la Vella - 192 km (mountains)

REST DAY: Monday, July 12: Andorra la Vella

Stage 16: Tuesday, July 13: Pas de Case to Saint-Gaudins - 169 km (hills)

Stage 17: Wednesday, July 14: Muret to Col du Portet - 178 km (mountains)

Stage 18: Thursday, July 15: Pau to Luz-Ardiden - 130 km (mountains)

Stage 19: Friday, July 16: Mourenx to Libourne - 203 km (flat)

Stage 20: Saturday, July 17: Libourne to Saint-Émilion -- 31 km (individual time trial)

Stage 21: Sunday, July 18: Chatau to Paris -- 112 km (flat)

2021 Tour de France Map

Tour de France

What is the 2021 Tour de France Schedule?

The 2021 Tour de France begins Saturday, June 26, in Brest and concludes Sunday, July 18, in Paris. There are two rest days: July 5 and July 12.

Live Stream/How to Watch

All stages of the 2021 Tour de France will be streamed on Peacock Premium.