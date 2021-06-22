2021 Tour de France: Live stream, schedule, dates, route, how to watch, and more

Mary Omatiga
·3 min read

The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to watch, the complete schedule, and more.

2021 Tour de France Key Information

How do I watch the tour?

Stream all 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France from start to finish, or watch on-demand on Peacock.

How long is the event?

The 2021 Tour de France is 23 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and two rest days. The first rest day is on July 5 (between stages 9 & 10) and the second will be on July 12 (between stages 15 & 16).

How many riders?

There will be a total of 184 riders. There will be 23 teams with 8 riders per team.

How many stages?

There are 21 stages: 8 flat, 5 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials.

What is the 2021 Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage

Terrain

Date

Start and Finish

Distance

1

Hilly

Sat. 06/26/2021

BREST > LANDERNEAU*

197.8 km

2

Hilly

Sun. 06/27/2021

PERROS-GUIREC > MÛR-DE-BRETAGNE GUERLÉDAN

183.5 km

3

Flat

Mon. 06/28/2021

LORIENT > PONTIVY*

182.9 km

4

Flat

Tue. 06/29/2021

REDON > FOUGÈRES

150.4 km

5

Individual Time-Trial

Wed. 06/30/2021

*CHANGÉ > LAVAL ESPACE MAYENNE

27.2 km

6

Flat

Thu. 07/01/2021

TOURS > CHÂTEAUROUX

160.6 km

7

Hilly

Fri. 07/02/2021

*VIERZON > LE CREUSOT

249.1 km

8

Mountain

Sat. 07/03/2021

OYONNAX > LE GRAND-BORNAND

150.8 km

9

Mountain

Sun. 07/04/2021

CLUSES > TIGNES

144.9 km

Rest Day

Mon. 07/05/2021

TIGNES

10

Flat

Tue. 07/06/2021

ALBERTVILLE > VALENCE

190.7 km

11

Mountain

Wed. 07/07/2021

*SORGUES > MALAUCÈNE*

198.9 km

12

Flat

Thu. 07/08/2021

SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHÂTEAUX > NÎMES

159.4 km

13

Flat

Fri. 07/09/2021

NÎMES > CARCASSONNE

219.9 km

14

Hilly

Sat. 07/10/2021

CARCASSONNE > QUILLAN*

183.7 km

15

Mountain

Sun. 07/11/2021

*CÉRET > ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE

191.3 km

Rest Day

Mon. 07/12/2021

ANDORRE

16

Hilly

Tue. 07/13/2021

*PAS DE LA CASE > SAINT-GAUDENS

169 km

17

Mountain

Wed. 07/14/2021

MURET > SAINT-LARY-SOULAN COL DU PORTET

178.4 km

18

Mountain

Thu. 07/15/2021

PAU > LUZ ARDIDEN

129.7 km

19

Flat

Fri. 07/16/2021

MOURENX > LIBOURNE

207 km

20

Individual Time-Trial

Sat. 07/17/2021

LIBOURNE > SAINT-EMILION

30.8 km

21

Flat

Sun. 07/18/2021

*CHATOU > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

108.4 km

Click here to see the full map.

How many miles is the 2021 Tour de France?

The route is 3,414 km (approximately 2,121 miles) long.

Previous Winners

2020 – Tadej Pogacar

2019 – Egan Bernal

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2017 – Chris Froome

2016 – Chris Froome

2015 – Chris Froome

2014 – Vincenzo Nibali

2013 – Chris Froome

2012 – Bradley Wiggins

2011 – Cadel Evans

2010 – Andy Schleck

2021 Tour de France: Live stream, schedule, dates, route, how to watch, and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories