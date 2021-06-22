2021 Tour de France: Live stream, schedule, dates, route, how to watch, and more
The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to watch, the complete schedule, and more.
2021 Tour de France Key Information
How do I watch the tour?
Stream all 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France from start to finish, or watch on-demand on Peacock.
How long is the event?
The 2021 Tour de France is 23 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and two rest days. The first rest day is on July 5 (between stages 9 & 10) and the second will be on July 12 (between stages 15 & 16).
How many riders?
There will be a total of 184 riders. There will be 23 teams with 8 riders per team.
How many stages?
There are 21 stages: 8 flat, 5 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials.
What is the 2021 Tour de France schedule and route?
Stage
Terrain
Date
Start and Finish
Distance
1
Hilly
Sat. 06/26/2021
BREST > LANDERNEAU*
197.8 km
2
Hilly
Sun. 06/27/2021
PERROS-GUIREC > MÛR-DE-BRETAGNE GUERLÉDAN
183.5 km
3
Flat
Mon. 06/28/2021
LORIENT > PONTIVY*
182.9 km
4
Flat
Tue. 06/29/2021
REDON > FOUGÈRES
150.4 km
5
Individual Time-Trial
Wed. 06/30/2021
*CHANGÉ > LAVAL ESPACE MAYENNE
27.2 km
6
Flat
Thu. 07/01/2021
TOURS > CHÂTEAUROUX
160.6 km
7
Hilly
Fri. 07/02/2021
*VIERZON > LE CREUSOT
249.1 km
8
Mountain
Sat. 07/03/2021
OYONNAX > LE GRAND-BORNAND
150.8 km
9
Mountain
Sun. 07/04/2021
CLUSES > TIGNES
144.9 km
–
Rest Day
Mon. 07/05/2021
TIGNES
10
Flat
Tue. 07/06/2021
ALBERTVILLE > VALENCE
190.7 km
11
Mountain
Wed. 07/07/2021
*SORGUES > MALAUCÈNE*
198.9 km
12
Flat
Thu. 07/08/2021
SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHÂTEAUX > NÎMES
159.4 km
13
Flat
Fri. 07/09/2021
NÎMES > CARCASSONNE
219.9 km
14
Hilly
Sat. 07/10/2021
CARCASSONNE > QUILLAN*
183.7 km
15
Mountain
Sun. 07/11/2021
*CÉRET > ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE
191.3 km
–
Rest Day
Mon. 07/12/2021
ANDORRE
16
Hilly
Tue. 07/13/2021
*PAS DE LA CASE > SAINT-GAUDENS
169 km
17
Mountain
Wed. 07/14/2021
MURET > SAINT-LARY-SOULAN COL DU PORTET
178.4 km
18
Mountain
Thu. 07/15/2021
PAU > LUZ ARDIDEN
129.7 km
19
Flat
Fri. 07/16/2021
MOURENX > LIBOURNE
207 km
20
Individual Time-Trial
Sat. 07/17/2021
LIBOURNE > SAINT-EMILION
30.8 km
21
Flat
Sun. 07/18/2021
*CHATOU > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES
108.4 km
Click here to see the full map.
How many miles is the 2021 Tour de France?
The route is 3,414 km (approximately 2,121 miles) long.
Previous Winners
2020 – Tadej Pogacar
2019 – Egan Bernal
2018 – Geraint Thomas
2017 – Chris Froome
2016 – Chris Froome
2015 – Chris Froome
2014 – Vincenzo Nibali
2013 – Chris Froome
2012 – Bradley Wiggins
2011 – Cadel Evans
2010 – Andy Schleck
