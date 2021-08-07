The majority of action during the Tokyo Olympics happens when most Canadians are fast asleep. While you were cozy in your bed, however, members of Team Canada were making their push for the podium.

Here's what you missed from Day 15 of the Summer Games:

Women's C2 500m Canoe Sprint: Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent win historic bronze

Canadians Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent won bronze in the women's C2 500m canoe sprint, which put Canada's medal count at 23 for these Games, the most it's ever been for a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

The previous record of 22 was set at Atlanta 1996 and Rio 2016.

The all-time record for Canada at the Summer Olympics is 44, which came at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Those Games, however, were boycotted by the then Soviet Union and 13 other nations in response to a U.S.-orchestrated boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya finished first with a time of 1:55.495 and Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova secured second with a time of 1:57.499 in the first-ever women's C2 500m canoe sprint event at the Olympics.

Women's marathon: Elmore places top-10 in long-awaited Olympic return

At 41 years old and 17 years after her last Olympic appearance, Malindi Elmore finished ninth with a time of 2:30:59, the best ever for a Canadian woman in a non-boycotted Games.

The Kelowna, B.C., native competed in the 1,500m at Athens 2004, but after failing to qualify for Beijing 2008 and London 20212, she decided to walk away from the sport. She returned to competition in 2019 as a marathon runner, and two years later smashed the Canadian women's record to qualify for Tokyo.

Women's Sprint Cycling: Mitchell advances to semifinals

Facing off against countrymate Lauriane Genest, Kelsey Mitchell advanced to the semis after winning her quarterfinals match.

With only four competitors remaining in the competition, she'll square off with Germany's Emma Hinze in the semifinals.

Women's 4x400m Relay: Canada claims fourth in final

Racing to a time of 3:21.84, Canada's team of Alicia Brown, Madeline Price, Kyra Constantine and Sage Watson claimed the fourth spot in the women's 4x400m relay final.

The U.S. won gold with a time of 3:16.85, Poland captured silver with a time of 3:20.53, and Jamaica received bronze with a time of 3:21.24

Women's Team Artistic Swimming: Canada has strong showing in team free routine

Ending with a stellar performance, Canada scored 92.5333 in the team free routine to finish with an overall score of 184.0325 and sixth place in the competition.

Women's Water Polo: Canada finishes tournament with win

The Canadian women's water polo team ended its tournament with a 16-7 win over China to finish seventh.

Women's 10,000m: Seccafien puts forward strong performance

Canada's Andrea Seccafien had a strong effort in the women's 10,000m, finishing with a time of 31:36.36 while finishing 14th.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won gold with a time of 29:55.32, Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne secured silver with a time of 29:56.18, and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey nabbed bronze with a time of 30:01.72.

Way Beyond Gold: Sumo statue's butt spooks horses

During the qualifying rounds at the equestrian show-jumping event, a number of riders believed that their horse was being spooked by an all-too-real sumo statue's behind.

“As you come around you see a big guy’s (butt),” British rider Harry Charles told the Associated Press.

The sumo figure has since been replaced.

It may have been the wrong place for that certain statue.

How many medals has Canada won in the Summer Olympics?

Canada is up to 23 medals in Tokyo heading into Day 16.

Gold: Margaret Mac Neil (women's 100m butterfly), Maude Charron (weightlifting, women's 64kg), Women's Eight Rowing, Andre De Grasse (men's 200m), Damian Warner (men's decathlon), Women's soccer

Silver: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu (women's 3m synchronized springboard), Kylie Masse (women's 100m backstroke), Kylie Masse (women's 200m backstroke), Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (women's C1 200m), Mohammed Ahmed (men's 5,000m)

Bronze: Jessica Klimkait (judo, women's under-57 kg), Softball, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (judo, women's 63kg), Penny Oleksiak (women's 200m freestyle), Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens (women's pair rowing), Women's 4x100 medley relay, Andre De Grasse (men's 100m), Lauriane Genest (women's cycling keirin), Evan Dunfee (50km walk), Men's 4x100 relay, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katharine Vincent (women's C2 500m)

