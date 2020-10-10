2021 three-star ATH Jeffrey Bassa commits to the Oregon Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks have managed to secure the No. 3 nationally ranked recruiting class in 2021, but head coach Mario Cristobal is not done yet.

Three-star athlete Jeffrey Bassa from Kearns High School in Salt Lake City, Utah has committed to the Ducks.

C O M M I T T E D 💚💛#ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/w9hk0BALqp — Jeffrey Bassa (@Bassa_21) October 13, 2020

"I have chosen to continue my athletic and academic career at [the University of Oregon]," said Bassa on Instagram Live.

Here is ⭐️⭐️⭐️ safety Jeffrey Bassa (@Bassa_21) committing to the University of Oregon. #ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/4EMNcwnaaa — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) October 13, 2020

Oregon has recruited him to play boundary safety or nickel cornerback and he plans to enroll early this January.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is rated the No. 7 player in the state of Utah and the No. 44 strong safety nationally in the class of 2021.

Bassa held 14 offers, nine from Pac-12 schools including Oregon, but named his top-3 on September 8, 2020: Oklahoma State, Oregon and Utah.

Bassa joins an elite group coming in 2021 featuring four-star safety Daymond David, four-star corner Jaylin Davies, and three-start corner Darren Barkins.

He is also the third high schooler from Utah to choose Oregon over the Utah Utes: four-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and four-star center Jackson Light.

