This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game.

First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET). Then at 8:20 p.m., the Buffalo Bills will battle it out with the New Orleans Saints in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC. Live coverage of that game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Before the game, be sure to tune in to the National Dog Show on NBC, also taking place on Thursday, November 25 directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

How to watch the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions:

Where : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

When : Thursday, November 25

Start Time : 12:30 p.m.

TV Channel: FOX

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys:

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When : Thursday, November 25

Start Time : 4:30 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

How to watch the Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints:

Where : Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

When : Thursday, November 25

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!

2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule: Kickoff times, games, who is playing, TV channels originally appeared on NBCSports.com