2021 Team Fantasy Previews
It's that wonderful time of the year. The 2021 NFL Draft and free agency have come and gone, summer is underway and training camp is just around the corner, which means one thing: fantasy football draft season is upon us.
For many, #draftszn won't ramp up until August, but we want to make sure you're prepared to draft with confidence as early as possible. That's why the NBC Sports EDGE football team has begun to crank out our annual team fantasy preview series.
For over the next month, we'll be taking stock of each NFL team by looking at their 2020 season and both their additions and subtractions during the offseason to see how each offensive skill position player stacks up with regards to fantasy relevance.
Check them out below and get to cramming for your 2021 fantasy football drafts.
Published:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Coming Soon:
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Football Team