Super Bowl rosters 2021: Starting lineups, injuries for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium featuring a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s Super Bowl champions, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. With the help of QB Patrick Mahomes, defending Super Bowl MVP, the Kansas City Chiefs could become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 (Tom Brady’s second and third titles).
On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make postseason history as the first team to ever play at home during the Super Bowl. Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance and going for his seventh Super Bowl ring. No other quarterback has even competed in more than 5 Super Bowls.
Here are the starting lineups for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
Kansas City Chiefs Starting Lineup:
Offense:
QB: Patrick Mahomes
RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
WR: Tyreek Hill
TE: Travis Kelce
LT: Eric Fisher
LG: Andrew Wylie
LG: Nick Allegretti
C: Austin Reiter
RG: Andrew Wylie
RT: Mike Remmers
Defense:
LDE: Tanoh Kpassagnon
LDT: Chris Jones
RDT: Derrick Nnadi
RDE: Frank Clark
LB: Anthony Hitchens
LB: Damien Wilson
LCB: Charvarius Ward
RCB: Bashaud Breeland
FS: Daniel Sorensen
SS: Tyrann Mathieu
Special Teams:
K: Harrison Butker
P: Tommy Townsend
KR/PR: Mecole Hardman
Key Reserves:
RB: Darrel Williams
RB: Le’Veon Bell
WR: Sammy Watkins
WR: Demarcus Robinson
OLB: Willie Gay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Lineup:
Offense:
QB: Tom Brady
RB: Ronald Jones
WR: Mike Evans
WR: Chris Godwin
TE: Rob Gronkowski
LT: Donovan Smith
LG: Ali Marpet
C: Ryan Jensen
RG: Aaron Stinnie
RT: Tristan Wirfs
Defense:
DE: Ndamukong Suh
NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches
ILB: Devin White
ILB: Lavonte David
OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB: Shaquil Barrett
CB: Carlton Davis
CB: Jamel Dean
SS: Jordan Whitehead
FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.
Special Teams:
K: Ryan Succop
P: Bradley Pinion
KR/PR: Jaydon Mickens
Key Reserves:
RB: Leonard Fournette
WR: Antonio Brown
WR: Scott Miller
DT: Vita Vea
CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting
How to Watch Super Bowl LV
When: Sunday, February 7, 2021
Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
TV Channel: CBS
