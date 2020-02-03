2021 Super Bowl Odds: Bears among championship-caliber teams

The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying everything that comes along with the afterglow of a Super Bowl victory after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

It was a tough watch for Bears fans who were left questioning whether it should've been Chicago hoisting the Lombardi Trophy had GM Ryan Pace selected Patrick Mahomes instead of Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Instead, and as is the usual offseason experience in this city, Bears faithful are forced to look ahead to the 2021 season.

Next year's Super Bowl odds were released shortly after Andy Reid secured his first-ever title, and the Bears rank among several teams capable of making a run in 2021:

Chiefs 6-1

Ravens 7-1

49ers 8-1

Saints 11-1

Patriots 14-1

Steelers 15-1

Packers 18-1

Cowboys 18-1

Seahawks 22-1

Eagles 25-1

Rams 25-1

Browns 25-1

Vikings 25-1

Chargers 30-1

Raiders 30-1

Texans 30-1

Titans 30-1

Bills 30-1

Bears 30-1

Colts 35-1

Falcons 40-1

Buccaneers 50-1

Cardinals 60-1

Jets 60-1

Jaguars 75-1

Broncos 75-1

Dolphins 100-1

Giants 100-1

Lions 100-1

Panthers 100-1

Redskins 200-1

Bengals 200-1

It's a far cry from last year this time when Chicago was considered one of the NFC's favorites to play in Sunday night's game. But after an 8-8 season and with questions at quarterback, the Bears have fallen back to the middle of the pack.

Still, the Texans (with Deshaun Watson) are viewed in the same class as Chicago, and the Colts, whose GM Chris Ballard has been lauded as one of the best general managers in the game, are worse. The Bears' 30-1 odds are 10th best in the league.

It's fair to assume the Bears will climb this list should they sign a quality veteran quarterback. In fact, the only thing keeping Chicago from being near the top is the play of Trubisky, who failed to inspire any confidence as a player capable of developing into a franchise passer.

It could be a lot worse for the Bears, who just a few seasons ago weren't much better than the Bengals, Redskins and Dolphins. Assuming Pace makes some calculated strikes this offseason, Chicago will be in the mix again in 2021.

