2021 Super Bowl: Antonio Brown expresses 'gratitude' for NFL journey

AB forcing way out of Oakland led him to Brady, Super Bowl win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just a few years ago, Antonio Brown was the talk of Raiders training camp, having been acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a March 2019 trade.

A series of confounding situations eventually led to Brown forcing his way out of Oakland by demanding he be released. The controversial superstar eventually found his way to the New England Patriots, where he played one game before being released after a second sexual assault accusation.

Brown was out of football for the remainder of the 2019 season, but his relationship with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady proved to be quite beneficial for the wideout. After Brady left New England to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last spring, Brown joined him, signing a one-year contract.

After serving an eight-game suspension from the NFL to begin the 2020 season, Brown played in eight games, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown had five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He expressed quite a bit of "gratitude" for the journey and his year away from football.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who played a major role in bringing Brown in during the offseason, had this to say about the embattled wideout.

"AB is just ... since he got here, he's done everything the right way. So impressed by him. Proud of him."

Brown forcing his way out of Oakland eventually led him to the Patriots and Brady, which in turn led to him returning to the Super Bowl alongside the legendary QB and earning his first championship ring.