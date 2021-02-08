2021 Super Bowl: 49ers' George Kittle reacts to streaking fan on field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kittle reacts to streaking fan on field at Super Bowl LV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle just wants to be able to play in front of the 49ers' faithful at Levi's Stadium. After a fan ran onto the field at Super Bowl LV on Sunday night between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Kittle tweeted that "this is why we can't have nice things."

Here is video of the fan in question.

Legendary sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan was on the radio call for Sunday's game, and delivered an incredible play-by-play of the incident.

RELATED: 49ers expected penalties Chiefs DBs were called for vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay cruised to a 31-9 win, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense couldn't get anything going against the Buccaneers defense.

Kansas City was unable to complete the quest for back-to-back titles after beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last February. 

Perhaps we'll see Kittle and Mahomes back on the field competing against each other in next year's Super Bowl, hopefully without any scantily-clad fans sprinting across the stadium.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Latest Stories