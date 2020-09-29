2021 Stanley Cup odds: Flyers come in at 5th; Avalanche favorites

Flyers with some good odds for 2021 Stanley Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One day after the NHL crowns its champion, we immediately look toward the 2020-21 season.

Philadelphia sports fans ... we have reason for optimism, at least from a sportsbook perspective.

PointsBet on Tuesday released its odds for next year’s Stanley Cup champion and the Flyers have the fifth-best shot at +1500 ($10 bet to win $150). The Flyers have caught the oddsmakers’ eyes by clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and reaching the round of eight during this season’s return-to-play 24-team tournament.

About this time last year, the Flyers were entering the 2019-20 season with the 16th-best odds at +3000. Their number rose as high as +4500 in mid-November while dropping as low as +450 on Aug. 19 when the Flyers were up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Canadiens.

As for winning the conference, the Flyers have the third-best chance at +700 ($10 bet to win $70), trailing only the Lightning (+375) and Bruins (+550).

Taking a deeper look, it’s interesting to point out the Flyers have better odds than the Dallas Stars (+1800), who just lost in the Stanley Cup Final to Tampa Bay. Speaking of the Lightning, despite hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup, they are the second choice to repeat behind the Avalanche.

Lastly, not shown in the above graphic, the Islanders, who defeated the Flyers in seven games in the second round, are listed at +2500.