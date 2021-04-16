2021 spring football season chock full of freshmen contributors like never before

Eric Sondheimer
·2 min read
Defensive lineman TJ Ford of Chaminade has been one of many freshmen getting varsity experience during the spring season.
Defensive lineman TJ Ford of Chaminade has been one of many freshmen getting varsity experience during the spring season. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Playing high school football in March and April has been a boon for freshmen. They've received unprecedented varsity experience this spring because of smaller rosters and being more prepared to face older players.

Santa Ana Mater Dei freshman quarterback Elijah Brown has led the Monarchs to a 4-0 record.

As the Southern Section six-week season comes to an end, here are some freshmen who've become major contributors for their teams.

TJ Ford, Chaminade. At 6 feet 2, 320 pounds, Ford is making an impact.

Ruben Gamboa, Chaminade. Whether it's making tackles or being in the right place at the right time, Gamboa has shown he knows football and will continue to excel. His older brother was a star linebacker at Colorado.

Marquis Gallegos, Chaminade. One of two freshman safety starters, he's more than held his own against quick receivers.

Darius Curry, St. Bernard. A quarterback with a bright future, Curry has the arm and legs to cause problems.

Zacharyus Williams, St. Bernard. He's long, fast and mature.

Cincere Rhaney, St. Bernard. Leads team in tackles at linebacker.

Tim Larkins, Hart. Only 14 years old, Larkins became the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Indians on Thursday night and threw two touchdown passes.

Elijah Brown, Mater Dei. All he's done is step in as a freshman at quarterback and perform with great consistency.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco. Starting linebacker with great grades and college offer from Ohio State.

Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco. Defensive back who is a two-sport athlete, straight-A student and leader.

Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco. Cornerback who's afraid of no one.

Chase Farrrell, Oaks Christian. Had 10 receptions.

Phillip Ocon, St. Francis. He's 6-4, 315 pounds and mobile.

Jaylen Sumlin, Alemany. He's 6-2 and making catches against everyone.

Roberto Paladines, Alemany. Linebacker who makes tackle after tackle.

Jack Matranga, Mission Viejo. Has played tight end and linebacker for the Diablos.

Alonzo Contreras, Sierra Canyon. A promising quarterback who has played in all five games for the Trailblazers.

Tye Smith, Loyola. Inside linebacker who plays like a beast at 6-1, 231 pounds.

Gage Burnett, Servite. Linebacker who's quick, big and strong.

Emmett Mosley, Servite. Defensive back-receiver with big-play skills.

Dakoda Fields, Gardena Serra. Six-game starter at corner with track speed.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Projected top-five pick Evan Mobley declares for 2021 NBA draft

    Mobley was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games.

  • USC's Evan Mobley declares for NBA draft with NFT

    USC's Evan Mobley declared for the NBA draft using an NFT. Mobley is expected to be a first-round pick.

  • USC's Evan Mobley declares for NBA draft after decorated freshman season

    There was no doubt this would be the outcome -- no question from the moment five-star, 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley arrived at USC that he would be around for just one season. Mobley led with 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game during his banner freshman season.

  • Woman turns basketballs into stylish handbags

    This woman is giving basketballs a new life – here’s how.

  • Mario Eugenio, 4-star DE, names Oregon Ducks in top-10

    The four-star had a monster junior season leading to additional offers, including interest from Oregon.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a jack of all trades

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 19 overall — the Irish's versatile, disruptive defender.

  • NFL Network analyst waxes poetically about the Chiefs offensive line from early 2000s

    “Who misses this brand of football?”

  • UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results & video: Whittaker vs. Gastelum set; one bout canceled

    The pivotal middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum is set now that the UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results are official. Whittaker, Gastelum, and the rest of the fighters on the UFC Vegas 24 card weighed in Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, making their bouts official for Saturday's event. UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place inside the Apex. The former UFC middleweight champ, Whittaker is looking to continue building momentum. He lost the belt to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019. Whittaker has since won back-to-back bouts against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. Adding Gastelum to his hit list would put Whittaker in the perfect position to try and regain the belt. Gastelum is also trying to keep the wheels turning. He came out of a three-fight skid by defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 earlier this year. A win over Whittaker would not only bolster his confidence, but also his standing in the division in which he once contended for the interim title. Whittaker and Gastelum had been slated to meet at UFC 234, when Whittaker still held the belt. The bout was canceled with just hours to go after Whittaker was rushed into emergency surgery because of an abdominal hernia of the intestine and a twisted and collapsed bowel. Both fighters made weight on Friday, Whittaker at 185.5 pounds and Gastelum at 185 pounds. Zarah Fairn was 8 pounds over, UFC Vegas 24 bout canceled Zarah Fairn, who missed by a wide margin, had her bout canceled. She stepped on the scale at 147 pounds, a full 8 pounds over weight for her 139-pound catchweight fight. Her opponent, Josiane Nunes, weighed 136 pounds. With there being an 11-pound difference in weight and the severe miss, the bout was not allowed to take place. The final fighter to the scale, Tracy Cortez, also missed weight, but just barely. She initially stepped on the scale at 127 pounds. Officials brought out a curtain booth. Cortez undressed and weighed 126.5 pounds, still 0.5 pound above the limit. Pending medical clearance, Cortez's bout with Justine Kish, who weighed 125.5 pounds, will likely be allowed to continue. Cortez would forfeit a portion of her purse to Kish to keep the bout intact. With such a close miss, the penalty would likely be 20 percent. TRENDING > Amanda Nunes puts bantamweight title on the line at UFC 265 against Julianna Pena UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in video: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Rolls-Royce Unveils Cullinan Recreation Module

    This is how high-rollers tailgate…

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes scrapped from UFC on ESPN 22 after 11-pound weight discrepancy

    The fight had been shifted by the promotion to a catchweight, but a major weight miss still occurred.

  • Jake Paul retracts claim of having CTE: ‘I should not have misspoken’

    Jake Paul admitted wrongdoing with his controversial claim that he had "early signs" of CTE.

  • Vadim Nemkov wants to finish Phil Davis in Bellator 257 main event

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov is set to make his first title defense against former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix at Bellator 257. Nemkov’s last victory was a masterclass performance, where he finished the former champion, current no. 1 contender, and another competitor in the light heavyweight grand prix Ryan Bader to win the belt at Bellator 244 in August. Speaking at virtual media day for Bellator 257, Nemkov discussed what it has been like to be a “front man” of sorts for the promotion as a champion in what is perhaps Bellator’s most stacked division. “I’m very proud that I’m on this level,” Nemkov said. “Bellator made posters of me and my picture is on the arena, on the cage.” Despite already reaching one of the highest achievements in the sport, the 28-year old Nemkov is more focused on paying it forward. But of course, Nemkov is enjoying the fruits of his labor as well. “I enjoy it. I’m happy. I’m really happy that Bellator trusts me, this moment that I’m on the posters,” Nemkov said. “I’m working really hard with my team to give [Bellator] the same, to show them that they’re also really happy to be in Bellator.” As far as his approach to the grand prix however, Nemkov is trying his best to maintain the perception of a fighter who has yet to achieve the championship that the Russian prodigy possesses in the light heavyweight title. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “Yes, I’m in the grand prix as a champion. But I try to move these things out of my head, so I enter this tournament like a regular fighter and I just want to win,” Nemkov said. “For me it’s [very] important to win this tournament. Not the belt." Nemkov’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight grand prix is a familiar foe in Phil Davis. The two fought in 2018, where Nemkov squeaked out a split decision win in 2018. As a result of Nemkov’s familiarity with “Mr. Wonderful”, Nemkov feels more prepared and more evolved as a fighter since their last outing. Nemkov is also keen on finishing Davis, something that has never been done in Davis’ professional career. “I’m ready to fight with Phil Davis for five rounds. I’ve prepared for it, but I want to finish it,” Nemkov said. “I don’t want to spend five rounds with Phil Davis.”

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

    The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.

  • NFL draft betting: There are 3 interesting teams, including Patriots, favored to draft a QB first

    There are plenty of teams that could take a quarterback with their first draft pick.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.