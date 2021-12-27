2021: The Year in Sports
From Tom Brady to Giannis to Lionel Messi, here is a look at the 2021 year in sports.
Miles Sanders is out this week but the Eagles do not plan to place him on IR. By Reuben Frank
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach said he plans to fight Texas Tech in court 'forever' to receive money he feels he was 'cheated' out of.
They are trying to have as many fun events as they can at the Orange Bowl for Georgia and Michigan, as always taking advantage of the tropical lifestyle that the Miami area has to offer. Dinner cruises. Beach days. Water toys.
It may be too late to help their playoff chances, but the Washington Football Team is getting more players back from the COVID-19 reserve list. Washington announced on Monday that guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Cole Holcomb, and center Tyler Larsen have been activated from the list. Larsen was placed on injured reserve after coming off [more]
For athletes like Tom Brady, Jerome Bettis, and Caleb Swanigan, the journey to fitness was a long one.
Good morning, Chicago. As we look towards the new year, we wonder what 2022 will offer. For many workers, a return to the office is planned. Read what several Chicago companies shared about planned office reopenings and who will still be allowed to work from home. Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day. COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily ...
As COVID-19 creates staffing shortages across the country, thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend. Also, U.S. coronavirus numbers are the highest they’ve been in nearly a year. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Week 16 saw the Chiefs capture the AFC West crown and the Cowboys celebrate a NFC East division title. Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture.
Picking bowl games has been tough as ever this year. Nevertheless, we shall carry on.
Louis Cangiano goes over his top NBA GPP pivot plays for tonight’s NBA main slate starting at 7:00 pm ET. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)
A look at the career of former Purdue quarterback Gary Danielson.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde hope you all had an amazing holiday. The guys are back from the break and ready to pick the college football playoff semifinals along with the rest of the New Year's Day bowl matchups. Will the Bearcats shock the world? Will UGA bounce back from the SEC title game?
Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday that both quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen will play over the team's final two regular season games.
"You can't have successful plays when your quarterback's not doing the right things."
The Jaguars have more than 10 players on the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of their Week 17 game against the Patriots on Sunday. Here's the full list.
Van Aert maintains 100 percent record for the season while van der Poel struggles and abandons.
Jake Fromm got a pep talk before his first NFL start from the ineffective New York Giants quarterback he replaced in the lineup. Fromm got an early hook and gave coach Joe Judge little choice but to bench him in the third quarter with a debut that seemed to get worse with each drive. Fromm went 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception.
The NFL has tweaked the schedule for Sunday afternoon, switching Rams-Ravens and Panthers-Saints. The Rams-Ravens game has been moved to 1 p.m. ET, while Panthers-Saints has been moved to 4:25. Both games remain on FOX, but they’ve switched kickoff times. Late in the season the NFL tries to put the biggest games in the broadcast [more]
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch to trade for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.