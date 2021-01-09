2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions Saturday tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2021 calendar year in paradise.

A 42-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Saturday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Harris English leads through 36 holes at 14 under after carding 6-under 67. Two shots back, Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Ryan Palmer sit T-2 at 12 under. Berger and Morikawa both shot 65s Friday.

Xander Schauffele, Brandon Todd. Sungjae Im and Patrick Reed are T-6 at 11 under. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and World No. 2 Jon Rahm are among seven players T-10 at 10 under.

Check out the tee times and TV info for Saturday’s round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Tee times

Tee time Players 2:25 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes 2:35 p.m. Tony Finau, Hudson Swafford 2:45 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry 2:55 p.m. Michael Thompson, Abraham Ancer 3:05 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sebastián Muñoz 3:15 p.m. Stewart Cink, Robert Streb 3:25 p.m. Adam Scott, Cameron Champ 3:35 p.m. Kevin Na, Lanto Griffin 3:45 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Nick Taylor 3:55 p.m. Martin Laird, Richy Werenski 4:05 p.m. Marc Leishman, Viktor Hovland 4:15 p.m. Brian Gay, Webb Simpson 4:25 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak 4:35 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Cantlay 4:45 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau 4:55 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm 5:05 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed 5:15 p.m. Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im 5:25 p.m. Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele 5:35 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Colin Morikawa 5:45 p.m. Harris English, Daniel Berger

TV, streaming info

Saturday Jan. 9

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 6-10 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 5-10:30 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 10

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 6-8 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 5-10 p.m.

