2021 SEC Media Days: How the predicted order of finish should look
2021 SEC Media Days has come and gone, and we now have plenty of new little tidbits of information to chew as we wait for these last few remaining weeks to pass until the college football season kicks off.
Whether we’re talking about the news of Bryce Young making near a reported seven-figure sum through the NIL, Texas and Oklahoma possibly coming to the SEC or all the new faces we got to see and talk to this week in Hoover, there’s a lot going on.
We haven’t seen the media’s predicted order of finish for the SEC yet, but for anyone wondering, this is how I see things going down. Whether the rest of the media agrees with me or not remains to be seen.
SEC West - No. 1
Alabama Crimson Tide
SEC West - No. 2
Texas A&M Aggies
SEC West - No. 3
LSU Tigers
SEC West - No. 4
Ole Miss Rebels
SEC West - No. 5
Auburn Tigers
SEC West - No. 6
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC West - No. 7
Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC West - Entire Order
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2. Texas A&M Aggies 3. LSU Tigers 4. Ole Miss Rebels 5. Auburn Tigers 6. Miss State Bulldogs 7. Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC East - No. 1
Georgia Bulldogs
SEC East - No. 2
Kentucky Wildcats
SEC East - No. 3
Florida Gators
SEC East - No. 4
Missouri Tigers
SEC East - No. 5
Tennessee Volunteers
SEC East - No. 6
South Carolina Gamecocks
SEC East - No. 7
Vanderbilt Commodores
SEC East - Entire Order
1. Georgia Bulldogs 2. Kentucky Wildcats 3. Florida Gators 4. Missouri Tigers 5. Tennessee Volunteers 6. South Carolina Gamecocks 7. Vanderbilt Commodores
