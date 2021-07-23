2021 SEC Media Days: How the predicted order of finish should look

2021 SEC Media Days has come and gone, and we now have plenty of new little tidbits of information to chew as we wait for these last few remaining weeks to pass until the college football season kicks off.

Whether we’re talking about the news of Bryce Young making near a reported seven-figure sum through the NIL, Texas and Oklahoma possibly coming to the SEC or all the new faces we got to see and talk to this week in Hoover, there’s a lot going on.

We haven’t seen the media’s predicted order of finish for the SEC yet, but for anyone wondering, this is how I see things going down. Whether the rest of the media agrees with me or not remains to be seen.

SEC West - No. 1

Alabama Crimson Tide

SEC West - No. 2

Texas A&M Aggies

SEC West - No. 3

LSU Tigers

SEC West - No. 4

Ole Miss Rebels

SEC West - No. 5

Auburn Tigers

SEC West - No. 6

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC West - No. 7

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks

SEC West - Entire Order

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 2. Texas A&M Aggies 3. LSU Tigers 4. Ole Miss Rebels 5. Auburn Tigers 6. Miss State Bulldogs 7. Arkansas Razorbacks

SEC East - No. 1

Georgia Bulldogs

SEC East - No. 2

Kentucky Wildcats

SEC East - No. 3

Florida Gators

SEC East - No. 4

Missouri Tigers

SEC East - No. 5

Tennessee Volunteers

SEC East - No. 6

South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC East - No. 7

Vanderbilt Commodores

SEC East - Entire Order

1. Georgia Bulldogs 2. Kentucky Wildcats 3. Florida Gators 4. Missouri Tigers 5. Tennessee Volunteers 6. South Carolina Gamecocks 7. Vanderbilt Commodores

