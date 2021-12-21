2021 SEC bowl game predictions
We have finally arrived.
Bowl season is upon us and the SEC is (hopefully) going to make the most of it. The conference had 13 teams that were bowl eligible (sorry Vanderbilt) and every single one of them is going to play in the postseason.
In fact, two of them are in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama and Georgia made it to the CFP and will take on Cincinnati and Michigan. According to oddsmakers, the two SEC foes are expected to win their games and face off once again in the National Championship. It just means more, right?
Here is a prediction for every single SEC bowl game this postseason.
Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri (6-6) vs Army (8-4)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Missouri is 125th nationally in rush defense, and Army is a triple-option team. Enough said.
Missouri 17
Army 35
Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs UCF (8-4)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: UCF doesn’t have enough talent on the offensive side of the ball to keep up with Florida’s athletes.
Florida 30
UCF 21
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State (7-5) vs Texas Tech (6-6)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Mike Leach gets the best of his former team.
MSU 40
Texas Tech 29
Duke's Mayo Bowl: South Carolina (6-6) vs North Carolina (6-6)
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
Prediction: North Carolina’s offense is going to run away with this one.
South Carolina 24
North Carolina 48
Music City Bowl: Tennessee (7-5) vs Purdue (8-4)
Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: The last time we saw Purdue match up with a 7-5 SEC team, bad things happened. It could happen again in this one.
Tennessee 41
Purdue 27
Taxslayer Bowl: No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4) vs No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Texas A&M will be starting walk-on Blake Bost in this game. Demon Deacons by 10.
Texas A&M 13
Wake Forest 23
Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs No. 4 Cincinatti (13-0)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Prediction: Alabama is playing their best football here at the end of the season. Cincinnati doesn’t have enough in the tank.
Alabama 37
Cincinatti 23
Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs No. 2 Michigan (12-1)
Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: This is a clash between two teams that play similar styles. I’m going to take Michigan in the upset.
Georgia 21
Michigan 27
Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas (8-4) vs Penn State (7-5)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: If KJ Jefferson & Co. can put up a fight against Alabama, they can do so against Penn State without Treylon Burks.
Arkansas 31
Penn State 24
Citrus Bowl: No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) vs No. 15 Iowa (10-2)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: If Kentucky doesn’t turn the ball over, things could be ugly for Iowa.
Kentucky 34
Iowa 10
Sugar Bowl: No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) vs No. 7 Baylor (11-2)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Baylor’s defense is stout, but I doubt the Bears have enough offensive firepower to win this one. Should be a fun game.
Ole Miss 35
Baylor 30
Texas Bowl: LSU (6-6) vs Kansas State (7-5)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Neither of these teams know what offense is. Give me Kansas State.
LSU 13
Kansas State 17
Birmingham Bowl: Auburn (6-6) vs No. 20 Houston
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Prediction: Auburn currently has seven players that have opted out, and the Tigers are still favored to win. Give me Auburn in a close game.
Auburn 24
Houston 21
