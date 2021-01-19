2021 season preview: Trackhouse Racing Team

Today‘s Trackhouse Racing Team preview continues NASCAR.com‘s countdown of team previews for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting with new chartered teams then ranked in reverse order of best finish in last year‘s owner standings.

TRACKHOUSE RACING TEAM

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: ECR Engines

Driver-crew chief pairings: Daniel Suarez-Travis Mack (No. 99)

What’s new: The entire team. Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder and owner Justin Marks announced the formation of a NASCAR Cup Series team in October 2020 for the 2021 season and beyond. The organization has an embedded operational alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Right now, it‘s a one-car operation.

Team outlook: It‘s a brand-new team, so the expectations need to be realistic. From what team owner Justin Marks has said since the formation announcement, the organization‘s vision is more so on 2022 and the Next Gen car rather than immediate 2021 success. Everything that happens this season is to position Trackhouse in a strong spot for next season.

Racing Insights stats break: Driver Daniel Suarez moves to his third team in three seasons after running the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020 and the No. 41 in 2019. Suarez hopes to find the success he had before his stint in the No. 96 which included a career-best finish of second at Pocono in July 2018. Suarez is teamed up with crew chief Travis Mack, who has experience as both an Xfinity and Cup crew chief.

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

Experience: Fifth full season in NASCAR Cup Series

2020 stats: 31st in final standings; 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

2020 final Fantasy Live ranking: 31st

2021 championship odds: 1,000-1

Outlook: This is Daniel Suarez‘s fourth team in as many years. The 29-year-old from Mexico is still searching for his first career win after four full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. Obviously a victory breakthrough would be ideal, but getting back up in the top five and 10 will suffice.

