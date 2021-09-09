2021 season preview: Ravens a low-key mess, Packers have the eye of the tiger

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The 2021 season kicks off in less than 24 hours, so it's time for our yearly season preview. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's lead fantasy analyst, Liz Loza to kick the tires on all eight divisions, pick some winners, make some prognostications and ultimately predict the winner of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next winter.

In the early part of the episode, Charles & Liz chat about the end of another season of Hard Knocks and the saccharine view the show depicted of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Next, the signing of Le'Veon Bell prompts a discussion about the Baltimore Ravens, who seem to be deep in the midst of a season-from-hell and they haven't even played their first game.

Later, they take a tour around the entire league to predict the division winners in the AFC (20:35) and NFC (38:25), before ultimately picking their Super Bowl winners and the coaches they think are on the hot seat (62:20).

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shakes hands with QB Lamar Jackson. The pair have endured a difficult summer leading up to the 2021 regular season. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

