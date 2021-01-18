2021 season preview: 23XI Racing

Today‘s 23XI Racing preview starts NASCAR.com‘s countdown of team previews for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting with new chartered teams then ranked in reverse order of best finish in last year‘s owner standings.

23XI RACING

Manufacturer: Toyota

Engine: Toyota Racing Development

Driver-crew chief pairings: Bubba Wallace-Mike Wheeler (No. 23)

What’s new: All of it. This brand-spanking-new team for the 2021 season is the result of collaboration between NBA legend Michael Jordan and longtime friend Denny Hamlin, who explores team ownership for the first time in his long NASCAR career. Bubba Wallace has been tapped as the driver of the No. 23 Toyota, with veteran Mike Wheeler — a former crew chief for Hamlin — atop the pit box. Primary sponsorships — some from existing backers and others from newly forged partnerships — have been sold for the entire schedule.

RELATED: 23XI team name, number revealed | Sponsor inventory sold out

Team outlook: Ever since the team’s Cup Series plans were officially announced Sept. 21, the race has been on to prepare for next month’s debut at Daytona International Speedway. Some degree of first-year jitters should be expected, but 23XI won’t lack support. The full fleet of sponsorship — for the team’s on- and off-track impact — is a positive bellwether, and an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing should help establish the team’s footing on the technical side. Time will tell just how strong that JGR affiliation will be.

Racing Insights stats break: Bubba Wallace comes off a career year after finishing 22nd in points thanks to five top-10 finishes (had only four in his career before) and enters 2021 with a streak of three straight seasons with a top-five finish. Wallace has veteran crew chief Mike Wheeler, who has five wins, including a 2016 Daytona 500 victory with Denny Hamlin. Wallace‘s best Cup finish is second in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Story continues

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

Experience: Fourth full season in NASCAR Cup Series

2020 stats: 22nd in final standings; 0 wins, 1 top five, 5 top 10s.

2020 final Fantasy Live ranking: 22nd

2021 championship odds: 50-1

Outlook: Without ever turning a lap, 23XI pegged the star-power wattage meter at the moment of inception, with Michael Jordan’s international renown sparking a flurry of headlines and coverage. The spotlight’s glow may be even brighter on Wallace this season, on the heels of an eventful 2020 when he became a more vocal advocate for racial equality. On the track, Wallace’s performance will likely be predicated on how quickly the newborn organization can find its place among more established competition. He has won multiple times over in the Camping World Truck Series ranks but is still aiming for the consistency needed to make that leap in the Cup Series.

